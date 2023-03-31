St. Georges High School’s Jimmy Breen strikes out 10, drives in two in diamond win at Salesianum School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Georges scored three runs without a hit in the first inning, and pitchers Jimmy Breen and Brandon Sullivan combined for 11 strikeouts as the Hawks defeated Salesianum, 6-2, on March 30. It was the season opener for the Sals.

The Hawks wasted no time going to work on offense against Sals starter Cory Sheridan. Sullivan walked to open the game, took second on a wild pitch and went to third on a throwing error. Donovan Brooks walked, and a wild pitch scored Sullivan and moved Brooks to second. The next hitter, Nathan Arterbridge, also walked, and the runners pulled off a double steal. Brooks scored on a wild pitch, and Arterbridge came home on a groundout by Breen.

St. Georges loaded the bases with one out in the third. The Sals forced Brooks at home for the second out. Arterbridge scored on a walk to Brayden Fields, and Robert Stewart came home on a wild pitch.

On the mound, Breen was dealing. He walked the first Sals batter, who was then caught stealing. Both pitchers struck out the side in order in the second, and Breen kept it going with two more in the third and again in the fourth.

Salesianum finally got to Breen in the fifth. Michael Gioia singled to center on an 0-2 count, and after a strikeout, Jack Rossi walked. A single by Matt Speicher loaded the bases, and another single, this one by Brandon Baffone, scored Gioia. Breen struck out one more batter, but he had reached the pitch limit, and Sullivan relieved him. He walked Vincent Offutt to force in a run, but that was it for the Sals.

Sullivan induced six ground-ball outs from the Sals in the sixth and seventh innings, five of them to Breen, who had moved from the mound to first base.

St. Georges remained unbeaten at 3-0; the Hawks host Milford on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

The Sals will spend this Saturday in the Bronx, N.Y. They will take on Mount St. Michael’s Academy at 12:30 p.m., then head a mile and a half away to Cardinal Spellman for a 3:45 game.

All photos by Mike Lang.