State tournaments await Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington

It’s that time of the year already, at least for a few of the fall sports. By this time next week, the postseason fields will be known for volleyball, field hockey and flag football. There is still some jockeying going on for berths and seeding during this, the last week of the regular season.

In girls sports, a conference championship will be on the line in volleyball, while a few teams make a final push for a postseason bid in other sports. On the boys’ side, soccer will go through the middle of next week, and football has three weeks of games before they get to the playoffs. Saint Mark’s hosts Salesianum in a soccer battle that will try to live up to the past two editions of that rivalry.

And in football, the eyes of the state will be on Abessinio Stadium as Salesianum hosts Middletown in a rematch of the Class 3A championship from last season. A large, loud crowd is expected.

As usual, check spectator policies before heading out.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday, Oct. 20

Padua (8-3-1) at Archmere (8-4), 3:45 p.m. The home stretch of the regular season begins with the Pandas and Auks looking to boost their postseason resume. Pandas freshman Scarlett Walther had a goal and assist in the team’s last game, a win over Tower Hill. She’ll battle some youth for the Auks. Bernadette Patino, a sophomore, scored the game-winner in overtime in a 1-0 decision over Concord in Archmere’s last game.

Delmarva Christian (4-9) at SS. Peter and Paul (10-2), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Saint Mark’s (6-5-1) at Tower Hill (6-6), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Christian (2-9-1) at Ursuline (8-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Delaware Military (6-7) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m. in the ESIAC championship. The Sabres are home for their conference championship game against Gunston. The Sabres took both regular-season matchups, including a 1-0 squeaker at Gunston last week. SS. Peter and Paul coach Debbie McQuaid has multiple weapons, including Angie Webb, Juliana Stepp and Keira Crossed.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Sussex Academy (8-5) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Odessa (10-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

William Penn (2-11) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Brandywine (4-7) vs. Padua, 5:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saturday, Oct. 25

Brandywine at Ursuline, 10 a.m.

Archmere at Tatnall (5-7), 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Conrad (6-7) at St. Elizabeth (0-13), 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (12-1) at Archmere (12-2), 6:15 p.m. Both the Patriots and Auks will be high seeds in the state volleyball tournament when it begins next week, but a win in Claymont in this one results in the Diamond State Athletic Conference title. The big hitters for each team are Zhara Pritchett and Kennedy Pavlekovich for Newark Charter, and Grace Mahoney and Bridget Malloy for Archmere.

Caravel (8-5) at Ursuline (6-6), 7 p.m.

Padua (6-7) at Saint Mark’s (10-3), 7:15 p.m. Each of these teams has had little rest during the regular season, and that tough competition resumes at Saint Mark’s. When the Pandas and Spartans met earlier this year, Padua took a lengthy five-set victory. Josalyn Carter and Annamay Hendrixson are two of Padua’s weapons; the Spartans counter with Gia Pezzullo and Ava Bojarski.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

SS. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 5 p.m. in ESIAC semifiinal

Thursday, Oct. 23

St. Elizabeth at St. Andrew’s (5-7), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline at Padua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m. The traditional end to the regular season takes place at Saint Mark’s. Roughly 24 hours after the conclusion of this match, the participants in the state tournament will be revealed.

Cross country

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Padua vs. Ursuline, Abessinio Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 23

Archmere at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Salisbury School at SS. Peter and Paul (10-4), 4 p.m. in an ESIAC semifinal

Friday, Oct. 24

ESIAC championship, time and location TBA

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Saint Mark’s (3-3) vs. Cape Henlopen (1-5), 6:30 p.m. at Saint Mark’s

Concord (4-2) vs. Padua (6-1), 6:30 p.m. at Fusco Fields, Salesianum

Ursuline (0-6) vs. Newark Charter (1-5), 7:45 p.m. at Fusco Fields, Salesianum

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 24

Middletown (4-3) at Salesianum (5-2), 7 p.m.This is the game of the regular season thus far. Middletown visits Abessinio Stadium in a rematch of last season’s Class 3A championship game, an overtime win for the Cavaliers. Many of the Cavs’ best players are back this season, including quarterback Derian Cunningham and receivers B.J. Garrett and Darius Pope. The Sals also have lots of returning talent but have worked in several new key starters, including quarterback Brady Nabb and receiver Jamar Taylor. Both teams are undefeated against in-state competition this season. Tickets to this one will go fast.

Saint Mark’s (3-4) at Milford (2-5), 7 p.m. The Spartans hope to keep the offensive fireworks going on this trip downstate. Ta’Son Wallace scored five times in their last game, and the defense held Polytech to one touchdown. Milford, led by former Delaware State coach Rod Milstead, has struggled to put points on the board during a three-game losing streak against some of the better teams in Class 2A.

Saturday, Oct. 25

St. Elizabeth (5-2) at Concord (6-1), 10:30 a.m. The Vikings will meet a Raiders team coming off its first loss of the season. Concord has allowed just seven points per game and will try to stop a potent Vikings ground game that features Isaiah Coleman, Alex Soto and Emmanuel Matagaro.

Archmere (5-2) at Tatnall (1-6), 2 p.m. Tatnall has struggled in its first season of Class 2A football, but the Auks certainly will not take them lightly. The Hornets piled up more than 300 yards on the ground in their last game, a win at St. Andrew’s, and William Lang had four rushing touchdowns. The Auks have won three straight. In each of their five wins this year, Archmere has allowed six points per game.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 21

St. Andrew’s (10-3) at Archmere (5-6-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-11) at Saint Mark’s (8-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (7-6) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Conrad (3-8-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Delaware Military (5-5-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (8-2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. The Spartans and Sals have played thrillers in each of the past two seasons. Two years ago, Saint Mark’s scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime before the Sals prevailed, and last year Salesianum had the game’s only goal with about seven minutes to go. The matchup to watch as the soccer team invades the Graveyard might be between the goalkeepers, Thomas DeRosa of Salesianum and Tom Swasey of Saint Mark’s.

Friday, Oct. 24

St. Elizabeth at William Penn (4-4-1), 3:30 p.m.

Indian Creek at SS. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Woodbridge (5-5-1), 1 p.m.

Cross country

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, Abessinio Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 23

Archmere at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington