Tariq Warner scores 22 to lead Saint Mark’s High School boys basketball to win over Charter School of Wilmington: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back in a 67-48 win over Wilmington Charter in boys basketball on Dec. 12 on Tom Rosa Court. It was the Spartans’ home opener.

The stage for the night was set on the opening tip. The Spartans won the tap and rushed down court, and after two offensive rebounds, Saint Mark’s got on the board on a three-pointer by Tariq Warner. It was the start of an outstanding night for Warner.

Warner added another two points as soon as the Force reached halfcourt, scoring in transition after taking a pass from Khalil Kemp, who had come up with a steal. Robert Fillingame was next up, laying the ball in after two more Spartans offensive boards.

Saint Mark’s defense harassed Charter throughout the game, particularly in the first quarter. They held the Force to seven points in the opening eight minutes, and Charter did not get on the board until 4:12 remained in the first on a bucket by Adrian Kwiatkowski. Still, the Spartans increased their lead to 14-2 and led by 11 after one quarter.

The teams played almost an even second quarter. Both teams made a pair of three-pointers, and Saint Mark’s two-pointers were offset by the Force’s numerous free throws. The Spartans’ defensive pressure led to one of the night’s highlights, a big breakaway dunk by Max Batten (St. John the Beloved Parish).

Charter cut the Spartans’ lead to 11 late in the third on a pair of Dan Clark free throws, but they could not get closer. The Spartans got three-pointers in the third quarter from Warner, Dylan Bromwell and Josh Huffman, overcoming some turnovers. Seven Spartans scored in the fourth quarter, including Kemp, who connected on field goals on consecutive possessions after Charter once again got within 11.

Warner finished with 22 to lead all scorers. Kemp joined him in double figures with 11. Saint Mark’s (2-0) will play Dobbins Tech (Pa.) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.

Tony Szczerba scored 16 for Wilmington Charter. Gavin Sauder and Kwiatkowski each had 10. The Force (0-2) host Odyssey Charter on Friday at 5 p.m.

