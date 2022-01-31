This week offers a smorgasbord of intriguing sports involving Diocese of Wilmington high schools

With the calendar hitting February, teams are scrambling to make up games lost for various reasons. That means fans of high school sports can find something to attend of watch nearly every day or night of the week.

With three weeks left in the basketball regular season, attention is turning to point indices and tournament seeding. Wrestling and swimming are even closer to the postseason. Wrestling is in its last week of dual meets, with the dual meet championships scheduled to begin Feb. 9, with swimming later in February.

Girls basketball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-4) at Salisbury School, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (10-2) at Wilmington Charter (10-0), 3:30 p.m. Postponed from earlier this season, the Vikings and Force still represent a matchup of the teams on top of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. Charter has been winning games by good margins, but St. Elizabeth will be perhaps the team’s stiffest competition thus far.

Saint Mark’s (9-4) at Wilmington Friends (4-5), 4 p.m.

Archmere (6-5) at Ursuline (8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Conrad (8-5), 5:15 p.m.

Friday

Delmarva Christian (8-3) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Middletown (7-5) vs. Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Spartans and Cavaliers kick off two days of games at the Chase Fieldhouse in the fourth annual SL24: UnLocke the Light Classic. This basketball-fest raises awareness of mental health issues and funds to assist those who may be struggling.

Saturday

Archmere at Newark Charter (7-4), 11 a.m.

Padua (7-7) vs. Ursuline, noon at Chase Fieldhouse

Woodbridge (9-0) at St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m. The Vikings wrap up a busy week at the St. E Center against their second opponent to enter the week undefeated. The Blue Raiders are in complete control of the Henlopen South, but this will be their third consecutive road game and the second against a team in the Delaware Live/302Sports top five.

Boys basketball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-10) at Park, 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum (5-6) at Appoquinimink (9-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-4) at St. Elizabeth (11-2), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Tower Hill (10-1), 5:30 p.m. A week full of tough games for the Sals includes a stop at Tower Hill, which enters the week ranked second in the state by Delaware Live/302Sports. They have won five straight entering this week, but they face a Sals team that has three straight wins against ranked teams and plays three more this week.

Wilmington Charter (1-10) at Archmere (6-3), 6:15 p.m.

William Penn (9-2) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The Vikings host one of the state’s most athletic teams when the Colonials visit the St. E Center. St. Elizabeth are young but have multiple scoring options, but they’ll need to bring the defense against Penn.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (7-4), 8 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saturday

Milford (6-5) at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Indian River (6-7) vs. Archmere, 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Sanford (8-1) vs. Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wrestling

Monday

Archmere (2-4) and Appoquinimink (14-0) at First State Military (4-7), 3:30 p.m.

Sanford (0-4) at St. Elizabeth (0-5), 6 p.m.

Sussex Tech (1-6) at Saint Mark’s (5-2), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Caesar Rodney (6-4) at Salesianum (4-5), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter (3-2) and Conrad (1-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (13-3), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Laurel (4-0), 6 p.m.

Salesianum at William Penn (5-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s and Wilmington Friends (2-2) at Newark Charter (0-6), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Seaford (4-3), 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Sussex Central (5-6), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Key and Beth Tfiloh vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 3:15 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (boys only)

Ursuline vs. Tatnall (6-0), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Saint Mark’s (2-2 boys, 3-1 girls) vs. Brandywine (9-0 boys, 9-0 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Claymont Elementary

Tuesday

Salesianum (8-1)/Padua (5-3) vs. Caesar Rodney (7-2 boys, 5-4 girls), 2:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Milford

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (4-8 boys, ), 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Archmere (1-6-1 boys, 2-7 girls) at Wilmington Charter (3-1 boys, 3-2 girls), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

John Carroll and St. Vincent Pallotti vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (boys only)

Conrad (6-2 boys, 6-1 girls) vs. Salesianum/Ursuline (6-0), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Delmarva Christian (0-4), 6 p.m. at Sussex Academy (boys only)