Three Catholic high school players from Diocese of Wilmington earn first-team all-state volleyball honors

Three Catholic school volleyball players earned first-team all-state honors in voting by the state’s coaches. A total of eight players were on the first team.

The first team included CC DiCaro and Claire Kelly of Ursuline, both seniors, and junior Kaitlyn Leberstien of Padua. Both the Pandas and the Raiders reached the state semifinals this season.

The other members of the first team are as follows: Elaina Millaway, senior, Delmarva Christian (player of the year); Kate Hines, senior, Delaware Military Academy; Shayla Howell, senior, St. Georges; Lily Leung, junior, Tower Hill; and Ludia Spencer, senior, Tower Hill.

Second team: Hannah McGuigan, senior, Padua; Lauren Mehelas, senior, Saint Mark’s; Maria Coco-Lambie, junior, Wilmington Christian; Jaslyn Dawkins, junior, Appoquinimink; Sydney Fischer, sophomore, Tower Hill; Lia Henderson, junior, MOT Charter; Seraphina Pabian, junior, Wilmington Charter; and Kennedy Pavlekovich, junior, Newark Charter.

Third team: Kaitlyn Maus, senior, Padua; Caitlyn McGonigal, senior, Ursuline; Haley Timmons, junior, Ursuline; Aimee Abad, senior, Appoquinimink; Katie Greenplate, junior, Caravel; Harper Mamele, sophomore, Cape Henlopen; Isabella Meekins, sophomore, Caravel; Kayla Riley, junior, St. Georges; Madison Sarnecky, junior, Middletown; and Airyn Zimmerman, senior, Mount Pleasant.

David Lee of Dickinson was named coach of the year, and Sussex Academy won the sportsmanship award. Valeria Tamaroray of Aspira won the Jennifer Mayer Humanitarian and Service Award.