Tough schedule awaits talented, deep Archmere volleyball squad

After a first-round exit in the DIAA volleyball state tournament, Archmere is motivated to show the state that they should not be underestimated. The Auks bring height and experience to the 2022 season, which kicks off Sept. 8 at traditional Henlopen Conference front-runner Smyrna,

Seven seniors populate the roster, with Jessica Lattanzi, Cece Connolly and Abby Garcia among those on a front line and Autumn Richardson-Peters in the back. The coaching staff is not afraid to go deep into the bench.

The Auks’ schedule opens at Henlopen Conference front-runner Smyrna and doesn’t get any easier. They take on the other three Catholic powers, not to mention the touch slate in their Diamond State Athletic Conference.

2021 season: 8-8, lost in first round of state tournament to Tower Hill

Schedule (Home matches in CAPS)

Sept. 8: Smyrna, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: FIRST STATE MILITARY, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15: Padua, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19: URSULINE, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: MOT CHARTER, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: Red Lion, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7: ST. ELIZABETH, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 13: Wilmington Charter, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 18: SAINT MARK’S, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20: CONRAD, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: APPOQUINIMINK, noon

Oct. 25: TOWER HILL, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28:Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.