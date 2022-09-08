Official appointments made by Bishop Koenig in Diocese of Wilmington

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective immediately:

Deans

The Very Reverend Roger F. DiBuo, V.F., is appointed Dean of the City Deanery.

The Very Reverend John T. Solomon, V.F., is appointed Dean of the Ocean Deanery.

Diocesan Offices

Deacon Philip A. Belt is appointed Director of the Office of the Permanent Diaconate.

Mrs. Eileen Gaus is appointed Director of the Respect Life Office.

The Reverend Michael A. Preston is appointed Director of the Office of Worship.