Tower Hill powers past Saint Mark’s in boys lacrosse: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s fell into an early 4-0 hole and fell to undefeated Tower Hill, 16-4, in boys lacrosse on April 19 in Wilmington. The Hillers are ranked No. 5 in the state by Delaware Live Sports.

The Hillers extended the lead to 5-0 in the final minute of the first quarter when Christopher Cobb found the net with 47.5 seconds remaining. The Spartans got on the board a minute into the second as Wes Millman drove down the middle and sent a shot low and left past Tower goalkeeper Coale Crouch.

Tower Hill kept the pressure on the Spartans the entire game, and a turnover led to a goal for Bo Graveur just 47 seconds after Saint Mark’s tallied. Less than a minute after that goal, the Hillers’ Brendan Hickey struck with a long shot to increase the lead to 7-1.

Spartans goalkeeper Logan Gibbons kept the game close with a number of solid saves, and Dan Mitchell took advantage by scoring low after taking a pass from Millman. But that was the last Spartans goal of the half. Tower, meanwhile, would add three more before halftime to take an eight-goal lead into intermission. The last goal of the half was a thing of beauty as James Farnan drove down the middle and sent a pass behind the net to Tommy Hanna, who immediately found a cutting Hickey for the score.

Mitchell scored the first and final goals of the second half, but in between Tower found the net six times. Four of those came in a 63-second span. Again, Gibbons was stellar in net, turning away several Hillers offerings.

Hickey led the way with five goals for the Hillers, while Farnan, Grauver and Charles Friz each had a hat trick. Tower was credited with 29 shots, and Crouch made seven saves. Tower Hill (6-0) visits Tatnall on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Gibbons was credited with six saves for Saint Mark’s, who fell to 3-4. The Spartans travel to Delaware Military for a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.