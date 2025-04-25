Tower Hill School remains unbeaten in girls lacrosse with win at Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Tower Hill jumped out to an early lead, then had an answer every time Archmere threatened in an 11-8 victory in a battle between two of the top girls lacrosse programs in the state. The Hillers moved to 8-0 with the win.

A big crowd that included the Auks’ boys lacrosse team was present on the warm afternoon. They watched as Tower opened up a 4-0 lead with four goals in a span of 4:15, including the first three goals in a minute and 18 seconds. Tower got things started with a free-position goal at the 8:51 mark, and the Hillers would strike again after controlling the draw. This time, it was Charlotte Vanni, also from the free position.

Tower won another draw and patiently moved the ball around the perimeter of their offensive end. Cece Clough got open in front of Auks goalie Mia Luce and scored to make it 3-0. The Hillers added another before Ellie DeLuca answered for the Auks with 3:45 to go in the first.

Giada Giordano brought Archmere a goal closer four and a half minutes into the second, but the Hillers cranked up the defense. Their checking disrupted the Archmere ballhandlers again and again, and they turned one of those turnovers into a goal by Avery Biery. DeLuca scored one more in the second to keep the margin at three goals at halftime.

DeLuca had two goals early in the third quarter, sandwiched around one from Biery, as the Auks closed to within two at 7-5. The goalies and defenses took over after that, with Tower Hill scoring the lone goal in the final eight minutes of the third, and they took a three-goal lead into the fourth.

The Hillers opened up an 11-6 lead late before goals by Ciara Knapp and DeLuca closed the gap.

Final statistics were not available for Tower Hill, who plays at Tatnall on April 29 at 3:45 p.m.

DeLuca had five goals for Archmere and Giordano two for the Auks. Mia Luce had nine saves. Archmere (8-2) will visit the state’s top team, Cape Henlopen, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.