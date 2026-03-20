Two boys players from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington named to all-state teams

Two boys players from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington named...

Latrell Wright of Salesianum and John Orsini of Archmere earned all-state honors for boys basketball for the 2025-26 season. The teams, announced March 20, were selected by the state’s coaches and media who regularly cover the sport.

Wright, a senior, was named to the second team. The Sals were 11-9 in the regular season against a very challenging schedule. The team won two games in the state tournament before bowing out in the quarterfinal round at William Penn.

Wright scored 236 points this season to lead the Sals, including the 1,000th of his career. He led the team in two-point field goals, free throws made and assists.

Orsini, also a senior, helped the Auks to a 15-6 record and the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship. They lost to Tatnall in the state tournament. Orsini had 312 points, tops on the team, and led the way in two-point field goals and free throws made. He was second in three-pointers made.

First team

Mason Collins, sophomore, Tatnall, player of the year

Nick Baysah, senior, Howard

Jay’vion Dennis, senior, Dover

Josh Obiora, senior, St. Georges

Jameson Tingle, junior, Cape Henlopen

Second team (in addition to Wright)

Vincent Evans, senior, Seaford

Bryson Lane, senior, Howard

Chase Sullivan, senior, Smyrna

Tarrance Williams, senior, Dover

Third team

Chase Little, senior, Dover

Kalil Riley, junior, Tower Hill

Kyndal Riley-Garlick, sophomore, William Penn

King Savior, junior, Middletown

Logan Shaw, senior, Smyrna

Honorable mention (in addition to Orsini)

Elijah Coates, sophomore, St. Georges

Gi’lyl Conrad, sophomore, A.I. duPont

A’Zir Ellegood, junior, Sanford

Terrance Harvey, senior, Appoquinimink

Dadrien Howell, senior, Brandywine

Kareem King, junior, Dover

Niquan Lee, junior, Caravel

Aizyon Matthews, senior, Seaford

Jaelen Murphy, junior, Middletown

Amir Robertson, senior, A.I. duPont

Michael Sheehan, senior, Caravel

Stephen Sivels, junior, Cape Henlopen

Vinny Starr, senior, Conrad

Aaron Whitaker, sophomore, William Penn