Ursuline Academy basketball falls in home opener to New Jersey’s Paul VI High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Ursuline’s basketball team finally played its first home game on Jan. 7, but the Raiders’ reward for a respite from the road was no picnic. Visiting Paul VI from Haddonfield, N.J., entered the game undefeated and with a knack for scoring, and that didn’t change in a 76-54 win for the Eagles.

The teams were off to the races from the opening tip, which was sent back to Ursuline guard Jezelle “GG” Banks. She raced up court and scored seconds into the contest. The lead changed hands several times in the opening stanza. A putback of an offensive rebound by Olivia O’Hara gave the Raiders a 13-12 lead, only to have Azanah Campbell answer with a conventional three-point play. Ursuline’s Jasmine Butler nailed a triple of her own. A Banks three at the buzzer put the Raiders on top, 19-17.

They added two points to the lead before Paul VI found success with Kiyanna Blacks-Stewart underneath and Brooke Stagliao outside. The Eagles finished the first half outscoring the Raiders, 18-6, to turn the momentum of the night. Stagliano was lethal from outside, hitting three three-pointers during the quarter and six for the game. Keiara Sellers added a triple in the second quarter for good measure.

Ursuline used its defense to cut into the deficit in the third quarter. Banks scored in transition, and Banks hit Butler with an outlet pass as the Raiders scored the first four points of the half. A few minutes later, Banks capitalized on a steal by Naiya Murphy to cut the Paul VI lead to 38-35, but that would be as close as Ursuline would get.

Blacks-Stewart and Campbell went back-to-back from in close, beginning a 15-1 run for the Eagles. This time, they did most of their damage inside, hitting just one three-pointer in the quarter. The lead was 17 heading into the fourth.

Banks came out on fire in the final quarter. She hit from the field, then took a pass from Claire Gordon following a steal for another bucket. A full-court press led to a steal for Banks, who drained a three-point shot, cutting the Paul VI lead to 55-45. Banks scored 14 points in the fourth, but the Eagles’ offense came alive. They hit three more from distance, and Blacks-Stewart continued to hurt Ursuline inside.

Stagliano finished with 25 for Paul VI. She was joined in double figures by Blacks-Stewart (18) and Campbell (14). Paul VI is back in Delaware this weekend to meet fellow undefeated Caravel at 2 p.m.

For the Raiders, Banks led the way with 25, and Butler added 12. Ursuline (4-4) remains home for its next game on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. vs. rival Padua.

Photos by Mike Lang.