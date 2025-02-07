Ursuline Academy defeats Caravel Academy in No. 1 vs. No. 2 girls basketball showdown: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline held Caravel to nine first-half points, and the Raiders cranked up their own offense in the second half in a 50-37 win over the Bucs in a battle between the top two girls teams in Delaware.

There was not an empty seat in the house to watch Ursuline, ranked first in the state by 302 Sports, battle the No. 2 Buccaneers. Caravel entered the game with a record of 14-1, having played — like Ursuline — primarily teams from out of state.

Ursuline, paced by sophomore GG Banks, was off and running early. Banks scored on a layup, and the Raiders’ next basket came on a fast break that ended with a no-look pass from Banks to Jasmine Butler for another layup. The Bucs’ Chastity “Speedy” Wilson answered with a short jumper, but that would be Caravel’s lone field goal of the first.

Caravel did not hit another field goal until late in the first half, by which time Ursuline had built a double-digit lead. They took a 19-9 lead into the intermission.

The offenses heated up in the second half. The Buccaneers found success inside with bigs Jordin Tate and Brycelyn Stryckning, but the Raiders made three three-point shots in the third quarter, one each from Banks, Naiya Murphy and Sanai Johnson. Defensively, Ursuline was able to limit the damage Caravel guards Wilson and Cherish Bryant were able to inflict, holding the duo to a combined four field goals all night.

Banks finished with 21 to lead the Raiders, while Butler added 12. Ursuline (9-8) travels to Lewes on Saturday for a game at Cape Henlopen at 1:15 p.m.

Wilson led the Buccaneers with 10. Caravel (14-2) will play at Woodbridge on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

