Ursuline Academy earns road volleyball win at St. Elizabeth High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline’s volleyball team grabbed its first in-state win of the season on Oct. 13, overwhelming St. Elizabeth, 3-0, at the St. E Center. Set scores were 25-12, 25-9, and 25-11.

The Vikings did what they could to stick with the more experienced Raiders, but Ursuline pulled away in each set. St. Elizabeth closed to within a point at 4-3 in the first before Ursuline’s Samantha Longard scored on a kill, and Jillian Fauerbach followed with a push. The lead grew, and the Raiders finished with a 9-3 run to end the set.

The Raiders opened up a 6-1 advantage in the second set, a stretch that concluded with consecutive aces from Sarah LaFond, but the Vikings fought back. They closed the gap to 7-5 on a kill by Gabrielle Royal, and a few unforced errors on the Raiders allowed St. E’s to pull to within one at 8-7. Ursuline answered by scoring the next seven, including two aces from Florence Madukwe and a pair of kills from Anna O’Connor. Alana Alvarez was strong down the stretch, at one point scoring on three straight attacks.

O’Connor helped the Raiders to a 7-1 lead to begin the third set with a pair of aces, but the Vikings scored the next two points, the second coming on an ace from Rihanna Moore. Ursuline’s Reagan Randall had a big set, accounting for numerous points. She ended the match with a backhand swipe that sent the ball just over the net and to the floor.

Ursuline (2-6) will host Delaware Military on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The Vikings (1-7) host MOT Charter on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.