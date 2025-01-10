Ursuline Academy holds off Padua Academy for basketball victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Ursuline’s basketball team put a bit of distance between themselves and Padua when they met Jan. 9, then resisted all of the Pandas’ attempts to get back into the game in a 62-46 decision at a packed Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium.

The neighborhood rivals traded punches early. Sophia Baffone (St. John the Beloved Parish) put Padua on top, 6-3, with her first three-pointer of the night, but a few field goals from Sanai Johnson helped the Raiders bounce back. Abby Grillo (St. John the Beloved Parish) nailed a triple to give the Pandas an 11-9 lead, but Ursuline scored the final five points of the quarter.

Jezelle “GG” Banks began the second with a twisting layup, and she hit Naiya Murphy with a no-look pass for an assist a minute later as the Ursuline lead grew. Johnson hit a three-pointer, and Murphy added a traditional three-point play, part of a 14-3 start to the second that boosted the Raiders’ lead to 28-14.

The Pandas responded late in the second. Kai Dwirantwi scored, followed by another Grillo three, cutting five points off the Ursuline lead. A Pandas rebound on the defensive end led to two free throws at the other end for Abby Hayes (St. Mary Magdalen Parish), and the score was 28-21 with less than a minute to go until halftime. Banks, however, took some of the wind out of the Pandas’s sails, holding the ball until the final second, then connecting on a three-point shot as the buzzer sounded.

The second half was fairly even. Baffone hit a few threes in the third to help the Pandas get to within single digits, but Ursuline had answers, including a behind-the-back assist from Banks to Jasmine Butler that wowed the crowd. Similarly, Grillo’s three early in the fourth cut the Ursuline lead to 47-39, but Murphy responded with one of her own. The Raiders heated up as the final quarter went on, and they snapped a three-game losing streak.

Banks had 21 to lead the Raiders. Also scoring in double figures were Murphy, with 17, and Johnson, who had 12. Ursuline (5-4) will visit A.I. duPont on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

For the Pandas, Grillo had 14 points, and Dwirantwi added 13. Padua (6-3) will host Kennett (Pa.) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.