Ursuline Academy swimmers remain unbeaten with win over Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — McKinley Jefferson won two events as Ursuline remained undefeated in girls swimming after a 93-57 win over Archmere on Jan. 8 at Fraim Boys Club.

Jefferson won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly. The Raiders took the first eight events before the Auks won the 100 back and the 100 breast, along with the 400 free relay.

The 5-0 Raiders are at St. Andrew’s on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. in a meet with Salesianum. Archmere (0-4) hosts MOT Charter the same day at 3 p.m. at the Brandywine YMCA.

Scoring Summary:

200 medley relay: Ursuline (Mia Devlin, Mia Thayer, McKinley Jefferson, Sammie Weinert) 1:58.77

200 freestyle: Jefferson (U) 2:04:09

200 individual medley- Mia Devlin (U) 2:15.15

50 freestyle: Kendyl Freeman (U) 26.82

100 butterfly: Jefferson (U) 1:04.01

100 freestyle: Taylor Aiello (U) 57.78

500 freestyle: Keira Devlin (U) 5:42.75

200 free relay: Ursuline (Molly Anderson, Alaina Hoffman, Aiello, Weinert) 1:48.35

100 backstroke: Kaitlyn Hickey (A) 1:12.54

100 breaststroke: Grace Shenal (A) 1:32.54

400 free relay: Archmere (Anna Wheeler, Hickey, Grace Biester, Evangeline Connolly) 4:10.96

Photos by Mike Lang.