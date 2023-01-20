Ursuline defense is key in basketball victory over Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline pressed and ran its way to a 24-0 lead against Saint Mark’s on Jan. 19, and the Raiders went on to a 52-21 victory at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. The Raiders remained unbeaten at 12-0 on the season.

The Raiders won the tap and had three opportunities on that possession, which ended with two missed free throws. But little else went against Ursuline the rest of the first quarter.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd, Abby Grillo got the home team on the board with a follow-up after grabbing an offensive rebound 75 seconds in. The Raiders put the pressure on the Spartans incessantly throughout the first, and it paid off on the offensive end. Guard Taylor Brown turned a pair of turnovers into five points, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Brown helped fellow eighth-grader Gigi Banks get into the scoring column, getting a steal and feeding Banks with a long pass for a layup midway through. The Raiders pushed the ball inside again and again, getting layups from Hannah Kelley, Brown and Banks over the course of the first quarter.

The Spartans found some success in the second quarter, with Reyyanah Johnson getting consecutive buckets down low to get Saint Mark’s on the board. Sophia Baffone got into the scoring column later in the second with the first of her three three-point shots on the evening.

Nine Raiders scored during the game, led by Banks, who had 11, and Brown, who finished with 10. Ursuline is away from home for the next four, beginning on Tuesday at St. Georges at 3:45 p.m.

Baffone led Saint Mark’s with 9. The Spartans (10-3) are off until Jan. 26, when they visit St. Elizabeth for a 6 p.m. tip.

All photos by Mike Lang.