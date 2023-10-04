Wilmington Charter School outlasts Archmere Academy in five-set volleyball marathon: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The Archmere student section was decked out in tropical attire, and in full voice, but Wilmington Charter bounced back after giving up a 2-0 lead to win a five-set thriller over the Auks on Oct. 3. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, and 15-10.

Miranda Ting had 14 kills and five blocks for the Force, while Catie Cole dished out 39 assists. Five Force players reached double figures in digs. Wilmington Charter (6-1) is home on Friday vs. St. Elizabeth at 5 p.m.

Statistics were not available for the Auks on the morning of Oct. 4. Archmere (6-2) visits Appoquinimink on Saturday at 1 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.