Winter sports continue for Catholic schools, with Salesianum competing in wrestling duals

The winter sports season hosts its first championship this week as the wrestling dual-team event begins Wednesay and concludes Saturday. Salesianum is in contention in Division I.

Basketball continues toward the postseason. There are just two full weeks of games remaining, then a few days after that before seeds are determined and travel plans finalized. And with the swimming and diving championships are just a few weeks away, teams are wrapping up the regular season.

Girls basketball

Monday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-5), 4 p.m.

Ursuline (9-4) at Caravel (11-5), 7:15 p.m. The Raiders, coming off a win at the SL24 Memorial Classic, travel to Bear to meet the Buccaneers. These teams met last March, with Caravel squeaking by the Raiders by a point in the DIAA quarterfinals. It’s the start of a challenging week for Ursuline, with games against two other contenders remaining.

MOT Charter (3-8) at St. Elizabeth (13-2), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-6) at Delaware Military (10-6), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.

Padua (7-8) at St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Sanford (9-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s (11-4) at Delcastle (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter at Padua, 5 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 5 p.m.

Ursuline at Woodbridge (10-2), 6 p.m.

Middletown (7-8) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (13-3) at MOT Charter (1-12), 6 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (4-7) at Archmere (8-3), 6:15 p.m.

First State Military (0-13) at Saint Mark’s (7-7), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-11), 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum (8-6) at Caravel (10-4), 7:15 p.m. The Sals continue their schedule against ranked teams, heading to Caravel to meet the Bucs. Salesianum defeated rival Sanford on Saturday at the SL24 Memorial Classic (see photos below), 55-34, and have two more road games this week before finishing the regular season with three at home.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit (Md.), 5 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (6-6), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (8-7), 12:15 p.m.

Delaware Military (6-7) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday

No. 7 St. Georges (7-3) at No. 2 Salesianum (7-5), 7 p.m. The Sals host the Hawks in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Division I dual-team wrestling tournament. The winner moves to the semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Smyrna High School against the winner of No. 6 Sussex Central vs. No. 3 Caesar Rodney. Salesianum did not meet St. Georges this season, but the Sals defeated both Central and CR in close matches. The dual-team final is Saturday night at 6 at Smyrna. Tickets for all postseason events can be purchased through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Thursday

Wilmington Friends (6-2) at Archmere (4-6), 4 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Saint Mark’s (3-3 boys, 4-3 girls) at Wilmington Charter (6-1 boys, 6-2 girls), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (4-2 boys, 1-6 girls) vs. Archmere (1-7-1 boys, 2-8 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Salesianum (10-1)/Ursuline (9-0) at Hill (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tower Hill (4-5 boys, 8-1 girls) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Ursuline vs. Padua (6-3), 3:30 p.m. at Clarence Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (3-1 boys, 3-1 girls), noon

Photos by Nick Halliday and Jason Winchell.