Winter sports continue for Catholic schools, with Salesianum competing in wrestling duals

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Isaiah Hynson of Salesianum shoots over Sanford's Chris Stanford. The Sals defeated the Warriors, 55-34, for their seventh consecutive win. Dialog photo/Jason Winchell

The winter sports season hosts its first championship this week as the wrestling dual-team event begins Wednesay and concludes Saturday. Salesianum is in contention in Division I.

Basketball continues toward the postseason. There are just two full weeks of games remaining, then a few days after that before seeds are determined and travel plans finalized. And with the swimming and diving championships are just a few weeks away, teams are wrapping up the regular season.

 

Girls basketball

Monday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-5), 4 p.m.

Ursuline (9-4) at Caravel (11-5), 7:15 p.m. The Raiders, coming off a win at the SL24 Memorial Classic, travel to Bear to meet the Buccaneers. These teams met last March, with Caravel squeaking by the Raiders by a point in the DIAA quarterfinals. It’s the start of a challenging week for Ursuline, with games against two other contenders remaining.

MOT Charter (3-8) at St. Elizabeth (13-2), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-6) at Delaware Military (10-6), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.

Padua (7-8) at St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Sanford (9-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s (11-4) at Delcastle (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter at Padua, 5 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 5 p.m.

Ursuline at Woodbridge (10-2), 6 p.m.

Middletown (7-8) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

 

Boys basketball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (13-3) at MOT Charter (1-12), 6 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (4-7) at Archmere (8-3), 6:15 p.m.

First State Military (0-13) at Saint Mark’s (7-7), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-11), 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum (8-6) at Caravel (10-4), 7:15 p.m. The Sals continue their schedule against ranked teams, heading to Caravel to meet the Bucs. Salesianum defeated rival Sanford on Saturday at the SL24 Memorial Classic (see photos below), 55-34, and have two more road games this week before finishing the regular season with three at home.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit (Md.), 5 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (6-6), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (8-7), 12:15 p.m.

Delaware Military (6-7) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

 

Wrestling

Wednesday

No. 7 St. Georges (7-3) at No. 2 Salesianum (7-5), 7 p.m. The Sals host the Hawks in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Division I dual-team wrestling tournament. The winner moves to the semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Smyrna High School against the winner of No. 6 Sussex Central vs. No. 3 Caesar Rodney. Salesianum did not meet St. Georges this season, but the Sals defeated both Central and CR in close matches. The dual-team final is Saturday night at 6 at Smyrna. Tickets for all postseason events can be purchased through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Thursday

Wilmington Friends (6-2) at Archmere (4-6), 4 p.m.

 

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Saint Mark’s (3-3 boys, 4-3 girls) at Wilmington Charter (6-1 boys, 6-2 girls), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (4-2 boys, 1-6 girls) vs. Archmere (1-7-1 boys, 2-8 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Salesianum (10-1)/Ursuline (9-0) at Hill (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tower Hill (4-5 boys, 8-1 girls) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Ursuline vs. Padua (6-3), 3:30 p.m. at Clarence Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (3-1 boys, 3-1 girls), noon

 

Photos by Nick Halliday and Jason Winchell.

