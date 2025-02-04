Winter sports schedules near end of regular season for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The winter sports seasons have reached the stretch run, with the wrestling regular season ending this weekend and the state team championships less than two weeks away, while indoor track and swimming state championships are right behind that.

Basketball, meanwhile, will be playing regular-season games into the third week of February, and there are plenty of big games on the schedule. Salesianum has won three straight games but faces three challenges this week, while Ursuline hosts Caravel in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2. There are other enticing games to be played as well.

Game times and dates are always subject to change, so it is a good idea to check before heading out to a gym.

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Salesianum (4-10) at Howard (11-3), 4:45 p.m. The Sals are coming off an upset win over top-ranked Sanford at the SL24 Memorial Classic and will need to keep the strong play going as they begin a big week. Howard can be an intimidating place to play, with boisterous crowds right on top of the action. On the court, the Wildcats love to run and will test the Sals’ defense.

Ss. Peter and Paul (12-4) at Beth Tfiloh, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Conrad (11-3) at Archmere (9-4), 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (12-2) at Delaware Military (10-4), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings can essentially clinch the Diamond State Athletic Conference title with a win at the dome. St. Elizabeth gets strong play from guards Kiyen Alexander and DeShaun Holden, while the Seahawks rely on the inside game of Jaxon Lennon.

A.I. DuPont (1-13) at Saint Mark’s (10-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Archmere at Lake Forest (8-5), noon

Sunday, Feb. 9

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 12:30 p.m. The Spartans took St. Elizabeth to the limit when they met on Jan. 27, and the rematch promises to be another tight contest. Will this Sunday be super for the Spartans or the Vikings?

Salesianum at Odessa (11-3), 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Brandywine (0-7) and Howard (2-2) at Archmere (5-3), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Elizabeth (3-4) at Caravel (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Rising Sun (Md.), 7 p.m.

Salesianum (6-2) at St. Georges (6-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Smyrna (6-5) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (13-2), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (2-2) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Archmere at Unionville (Pa.) at Longhorn Duals

St. Elizabeth at Cavalier Duals, 9 a.m. at Middletown High School

Salesianum at Sussex Central (15-2), 1:30 p.m. Two of the favorites for the Division I state title wrap up the regular season in Georgetown. This will be the Sals’ third match in three days, but they’ll have a few days off before the opening round of the state tournament.

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Howard (10-3) at St. Elizabeth (10-5), 4 p.m. The Vikings need to be ready to go at an unusual home starting time. Howard is an opponent that fights for every possession and gets scoring from Glory Forbi and Ha’Lena Griffin. St. Elizabeth has a number of weapons, including ZaMylah Seda-Owens and Taniyah Reese.

Padua (11-4) at A.I. DuPont (8-9), 6 p.m.

Archmere (7-8) at Wilmington Friends (9-5), 6 p.m.

Delcastle (8-6) at Saint Mark’s (5-9), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (9-8), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (6-8), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Conrad (10-3), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (13-2) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Caravel (13-1) at Ursuline (8-8), 7:15 p.m. Ursuline and Caravel meet in a battle between the top two girls teams in Delaware. The Raiders, ranked first by 302 Sports, got back into the win column after a win at the SL24 Memorial Classic, a game in which GG Banks exploded for 32 points, and they’ll need her and more against the No. 2 Buccaneers. Caravel is one of the deeper teams in the state, with Speedy Wilson leading the way. Tickets for this one go on sale at 8 a.m. the morning of the game and will likely be gone soon thereafter.

Friday, Feb. 7

First State Military (0-11) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, noon

Hodgson (9-5) at Padua, 12:30 p.m. The Pandas continue their campaign with another solid opponent. Hodgson brings a multi-pronged offensive attack, including Hope Smith and Sanaa Saunders-Young, although the Pandas can score as well with Abby Grillo and Lili DiMarco leading the way.

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (9-5), 1:15 p.m.

Track

Friday, Feb. 7

Ursuline at DVGTCA Consolation Meet, Glen Mills School (Pa.)

Friday, Feb. 7- Saturday, Feb. 8

Padua at East Coast Invitational, Virginia Beach Sportsplex (Va.)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Padua at Millrose Games, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Archmere (5-3-1 boys, 3-7 girls) vs. Sanford (6-2 boys, 4-4 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

St. Elizabeth (1-3 boys, 0-4 girls) at Glasgow (0-11 boys, 1-10 girls), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum (12-1)/Ursuline (9-0) vs. Tower Hill (3-5 boys, 5-3 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Hicks Anderson Community Center

Thursday, Feb. 6

Saint Mark’s (8-1 boys, 8-2 girls) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Mount Pleasant (9-2 boys, 10-1 girls) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at P.S. DuPont Middle School

Padua (7-2) vs. Wilmington Friends (6-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hicks Anderson Community Center (girls only)

Friday, Feb. 7

Ss. Peter and Paul at ESIAC championship, 2 p.m. at Sussex Academy

Padua at Wilmington Charter (8-1), 3:30 p.m. (girls only)