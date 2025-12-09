Winter sports seasons begin in earnest for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The official start of the winter sports season was on Dec. 4, but many of the teams had not hit the court, pool or track before this week. By the end of this week, all teams should have at least one game in the books.

There are some good basketball matchups on the schedule. Salesianum will host its annual “Silent Night” on Thursday against Wilmington Friends, and the Sals and Saint Mark’s both will test themselves in showcase events over the weekend. Padua hosts St. Elizabeth in a highly anticipated girls game.

The main wrestling events are taking place in December, with Saint Mark’s and Salesianum headed to the Penn Manor Tournament this week.

Game dates and times are subject to change. Ticket and attendance policies are available at www.websites4sports.com or from individual schools.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Archmere (0-0) at Tower Hill (0-0), 5:30 p.m.

Odessa (1-0) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Conrad (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-0), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans open against a Red Wolves team that is athletic and will run all night. Saint Mark’s is loaded with seniors, but sophomore Dylan Bromwell might be their best outside shooting threat. Max Batten gives them size inside, and Dylan Wright is always an option from deep.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Wilmington Friends (1-0) at Salesianum (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Gunston, 5:30 p.m.

Concord (2-0) at Archmere, 6 p.m. The Auks conclude the week with a test against neighboring Concord. The Raiders began the season 2-0 for the first time in six years. Archmere’s John Orsini, one of eight seniors, pivots from quarterbacking the football team to running the point for the Auks. After this game, Archmere is off until after Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Riverdale Baptist (Md.) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. West Philadelphia (Pa.), 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School

Wrestling

Wednesday, Dec. 10

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military, 4 p.m.

Archmere and Wilmington Friends at Tatnall, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12- Saturday, Dec. 13

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Penn Manor Tournament, Penn Manor High School, Millersville, Pa.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 9

St. Elizabeth (0-0) at Padua (1-1), 5:15 p.m. Most of last year’s Vikings team returns for what they hope is a championship run. ZaMylah Seda-Owens and Skylar Bolden are two of the anchors for St. E. It will be a tough first game inside Padua’s bandbox gymnasium. The Pandas already have two games under their belt. Kai Dwirantwi and Lily DiMarco are among their scoring leaders.

Conrad (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 5:30 p.m.

Tower Hill (0-1) at Archmere (2-0), 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

Archmere at Caravel (1-1), 4:45 p.m.

Garnet Valley (Pa.) at Padua, 6:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-0) at Salisbury Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Early College HS (0-1) at St. Elizabeth, 1 p.m.

Christiana (1-0) at Saint Mark’s, 2 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Tower Hill (0-0 boys, 0-0 girls) vs. Archmere (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls), 3 p.m. at Brandywine YMCA

Padua (1-0) vs. Saint Mark’s (1-0), 3 p.m. at Western YMCA (girls only)

Salesianum (1-1)/Ursuline (0-0) vs. Sanford (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Thursday, Dec. 11

Padua vs. Delaware Military (0-1), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter High School (girls only)

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Friday, Dec. 12

Padua and Ursuline at Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association event, Alvernia University, Reading, Pa. (girls only)

Saturday, Dec. 13

Saint Mark’s at Armory Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Archmere, Padua and Ursuline at Tower Hill Invitational