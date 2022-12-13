Winter sports take center stage for Catholic high schools

With football coming to a conclusion, attention turns fully to winter sports. It’s a fairly light week for basketball, wrestling and swimming as schools near the holiday break.
There are a few games of note. Saint Mark’s boys basketball travels to Middletown to meet a highly regarded Cavaliers team. Salesianum and St. Elizabeth will spend Saturday battling high-powered out-of-state foes. And two of wrestling’s premier events take place with a Catholic team in each.
It’s a fairly light week on the girls’ basketball side, although Catholic rivals Padua and Ursuline will meet for the first time this season. Girls basketball will take center stage during the Christmas break with some high-profile tournaments.
Boys
Basketball
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Middletown (2-0), 5:15 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Delcastle (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Northeast at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Salesianum (1-1) vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.), 8:15 p.m. at Bullis Holiday Classic
Saturday
Overbrook (Pa.) vs. St. Elizabeth, 12:45 p.m. at Howard High School in the Winter Showcase
Salesianum vs. Shady Spring or Bullis, time TBA at Bullis Holiday Classic
Sunday
Salesianum vs. TBD, time TBA at Bullis Holiday Classic
Wrestling
Conrad (1-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-1), 7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Archmere at Howdy Duncan Invitational at William Penn High School, New Castle
Saturday
Salesianum, at Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark
Girls
Basketball
Archmere (2-1) at Howard (1-0), 4:45 p.m.
Delcastle (0-2) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (1-3) at Padua (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Padua at Ursuline (3-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline vs. Tappan Zee (N.Y.), 5:40 p.m. at LOCATION in the Super Games at the Shore
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Maria Regina (N.Y.), 12:20 p.m. at LOCATION in the Super Games at the Shore
Swimming (first meet unless noted; co-ed unless noted)
Padua (0-1) vs. Delaware Military (0-1), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter (girls only)