Winter sports take center stage for Catholic high schools

With football coming to a conclusion, attention turns fully to winter sports. It’s a fairly light week for basketball, wrestling and swimming as schools near the holiday break.

There are a few games of note. Saint Mark’s boys basketball travels to Middletown to meet a highly regarded Cavaliers team. Salesianum and St. Elizabeth will spend Saturday battling high-powered out-of-state foes. And two of wrestling’s premier events take place with a Catholic team in each.

It’s a fairly light week on the girls’ basketball side, although Catholic rivals Padua and Ursuline will meet for the first time this season. Girls basketball will take center stage during the Christmas break with some high-profile tournaments.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Middletown (2-0), 5:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Delcastle (0-1), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Northeast at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum (1-1) vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.), 8:15 p.m. at Bullis Holiday Classic

Saturday

Overbrook (Pa.) vs. St. Elizabeth, 12:45 p.m. at Howard High School in the Winter Showcase

Salesianum vs. Shady Spring or Bullis, time TBA at Bullis Holiday Classic

Sunday

Salesianum vs. TBD, time TBA at Bullis Holiday Classic

Wrestling

Wednesday

Conrad (1-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-1), 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Archmere at Howdy Duncan Invitational at William Penn High School, New Castle

Saturday

Salesianum, at Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Archmere (2-1) at Howard (1-0), 4:45 p.m.

Delcastle (0-2) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (1-3) at Padua (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Padua at Ursuline (3-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. Tappan Zee (N.Y.), 5:40 p.m. at LOCATION in the Super Games at the Shore

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Maria Regina (N.Y.), 12:20 p.m. at LOCATION in the Super Games at the Shore

Swimming (first meet unless noted; co-ed unless noted)

Thursday

Padua (0-1) vs. Delaware Military (0-1), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter (girls only)