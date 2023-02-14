Home Marriage and Family About 120 couples — including one married 68 years — join Bishop...

About 120 couples — including one married 68 years — join Bishop Koenig in Newark for Diocese of Wilmington Wedding Anniversary Mass — Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
82
Dale and Marie Buley married 68 years share a laugh with Bishop Koenig as they are recognized for the longest married couple during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries joined Bishop Koenig for the annual Wedding Anniversary Mass on Feb. 12 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark.

The Mass was held on World Marriage Sunday, which coincides with National Marriage Week.

The Mass is for couples celebrating their fifth anniversary or any five-year interval after that, and for any anniversary beyond the 50th.

Dale and Marie Buley were the longest married couple at this year’s Mass at 68 years.

About 120 couples joined Bishop Koenig as he led renewal of vows.

The bishop posed for photos with couples at the event.

