Wedding Anniversary Mass celebrated by Bishop Koenig at St. Margaret of Scotland set for Feb. 12

* PLEASE NOTE date is Feb. 12. An incorrect date appeared in the headline of the last print edition of the Dialog.

Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries are invited to join Bishop Koenig for the annual Wedding Anniversary Mass, which will be held on Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark. The Mass is on World Marriage Sunday and coincides with National Marriage Week.

The Mass is for couples celebrating their fifth anniversary or any five-year interval after that, and for any anniversary beyond the 50th.

The bishop will be available for photos with interested couples beginning at noon and again after Mass. Those who would like a photo are asked to arrive early or plan to stay after Mass.

There is no cost, but reservations are required by Jan. 30. Registration is available online at https://cdow.coursestorm.com/category/family-life-events or by calling the office at (302) 295-0657.