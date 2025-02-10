Nearly 150 couples celebrate milestones at the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass — Photo gallery

Nearly 150 couples celebrate milestones at the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Wedding...

A gathering of several hundred people nearly filled St. Margaret of Scotland Church Feb. 9 for the Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Mass presented by the diocese Office for Marriage and Family. Father Ed Ogden, pastor at St. Margaret’s, concelebrated.

Nearly 150 couples were present, including 11 who are married 60 years or longer.

Ray and Joan Bizoe checked in with the lengthiest time as husband and wife, married 68 years. They are parishioners at Immaculate Conception in Elkton, Md.

Neighboring Christ the Teacher Catholic School choir provided music for the Mass.