Two Catholic high schools chasing wrestling state championships as winter sports season winds down for Diocese of Wilmington schools

The winter high school sports season has reached its first state championship tournament, a clear sign that things are heating up on the scholastic athletic front. Wrestling kicks off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, with both Salesianum and Saint Mark’s in the hunt in their respective divisions.

On the hardwood, the competition will determine whether teams reach the state tournament or perhaps their seeding, and there are a lot of good games on the schedule. Salesianum has a state championship rematch, and St. Elizabeth closes out the week with one of the biggest matchups of the campaign. The Ursuline girls are hosting Sanford, always a must-see event.

The swimming and track regular seasons come to an end this week. Both sports have their state championships scheduled for Feb. 22.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change, especially with snow forecast for this week.

Boys

Wrestling

Wednesday, Feb. 12

No. 8 Sussex Tech (12-5) at No. 1 Salesianum (9-2), 7 p.m. in the DIAA Division I quarterfinals. The Sals begin their quest for a second team state championship in three seasons against the Ravens. They did not meet in the regular season.

No 7 Woodbridge (14-4) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (0-4), 7 p.m. in the DIAA Division II quarterfinals. The Spartans are seeking their first team state championship since 2010, when they won their second straight while in Division I. They reached the final last season before falling to Delaware Military Academy, who is seeded first this season. Saint Mark’s and Woodbridge did not meet this season.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Division II semifinals, 2 p.m. at Smyrna High School. The Woodbridge-Saint Mark’s winner will face the winner of First State Military-Laurel.

Division I semifinals, 4 p.m. at Smyrna High School. The Sussex Tech-Salesianum winner will face the winner of William Penn-Smyrna.

Division II state championship match, 6 p.m., Smyrna High School

Division I state championship match, 6 p.m., Smyrna High School

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 10

Freire Charter (10-5) at Archmere (9-6), 5:30 p.m.

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (15-4), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Saint Mark’s (11-5) at Conrad (13-3), 5 p.m. The Spartans travel to take on Conrad, which has put together its finest season in years. Shane Lopez leads a balanced scoring attack for the Red Wolves, while the Spartans also rely on several players to score, including Khalil Kemp. The Wolves Den is always among the best environments for high school basketball, with fans packed tight and right on the court.

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Caravel at St. Elizabeth (14-2), 6 p.m.

Salesianum (6-11) at Dover (13-3), 6:30 p.m. The Sals continued their second-half resurgence on Super Bowl Sunday with a win at Odessa, and they continue their challenging schedule with a trip to Dover. The last time these teams met, the Senators defeated the Sals for the state championship last March. Several of the faces have changed, but both teams are contenders heading into the state tournament once again.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Salesianum at Tower Hill (3-13), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Wilmington Christian (3-12) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Odyssey Charter (9-7) at Archmere, noon

Saint Mark’s at Laurel (9-8), 1:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sanford (12-4), 1:15 p.m. The Vikings travel to Hockessin to meet the Warriors in a battle of perennial state title contenders. Both teams like to push the pace, with the Vikings getting good guard play from players like Kiyen Alexander and Steven Nixon Jr. Sanford is one of the state’s taller teams and counts on University of Delaware commit Jaden Taylor down low. Attendance at Sanford is limited, so check to see what is available before heading out.

St. Georges (12-4) at Salesianum, 6:30 p.m.

Track

Friday, Feb. 14

Salesianum at the Garden State High School Invitational, noon at the Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.

Girls

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 10

Seaside Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (10-8), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Padua (13-4) at Archmere (9-9), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

ESIAC semifinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

St. Elizabeth (13-5) at MOT Charter (5-9), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (7-9), 5 p.m.

Tower Hill (9-8) at Padua, 6:45 p.m.

Sanford (12-5) at Ursuline (10-8), 7:15 p.m. Perennial powers meet again just before the state tournament begins. Sanford has not lost since Dec. 28 and is undefeated against in-state competition this season. The Warriors are a young team led by two seniors, Jada Snow and Ellie Carter-Soriano. These teams last met in the state semifinals in March 2024, with the Raiders taking a low-scoring 37-34 decision. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. the day of the game.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (6-11), 2:30 p.m.

Track

Friday, Feb. 14

Padua at North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Salesianum (13-1)/Ursuline (10-0) vs. Cape Henlopen (11-0 boys, 10-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Sussex YMCA. The Sals and Raiders travel south to meet the Vikings with the state championship just around the corner.

Padua (7-4) vs. Sanford (4-5), 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA