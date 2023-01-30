Send us your Eagles (and Chiefs?) photos in the fun leading up to Super Bowl LVII

Send us your Eagles (and Chiefs?) photos in the fun leading up...

The Super Bowl always generates excitement among football fans and often attracts the attention of those who don’t otherwise pay much attention to sports.

It’s the Super Bowl. Everybody knows somebody who is having a party. It’s an unofficial national holiday.

This year includes the added excitement of the National Football Conference Champion Philadelphia Eagles playing the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Since so many in the Diocese of Wilmington are Eagles fans happy to see their team in the title game, the Dialog is planning special coverage. (We know Ravens fans are disappointed, but we’re convinced they’ll share allegiances and jump aboard the Eagles bandwagon with their brothers and sisters for the big stage).

We’re especially interested in Catholic schools. After all, this week is Catholic Schools Week. But parishes/parishioners can get in on the fun, too.

Most schools already have plans for their special week, but we’re guessing with all the fun and dress-down days, schools may have some Eagles-related activity or at least some kids or faculty wearing their favorite green.

Send us your photos so we can print them in our Feb. 10 edition. Because our newspaper heads to press by mid-week, we’ll need photos for print by Monday. If you have something from the end of next week, send it along and we’ll try to capture the excitement on our website, thedialog.org, in a post before the game. A couple of photos are great. Short videos work, too. Email them to news@thedialog.org and/or directly to me at jowens@thedialog.org.

And, yes, Chiefs fans can participate, too. Unless they get caught in our spam filter.