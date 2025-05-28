Archbishop W. Shawn McKnight, newly installed in Kansas City, jokes he’s happy ‘closer to the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals’

LEAWOOD, Kan. — “As your new archbishop, I come to you with a sense of mission to proclaim Jesus Christ risen from the dead, and to lead our local church in Kansas City in Kansas in the fulfillment of our mission together,” said Archbishop W. Shawn McKnight.

He was installed as the 12th bishop and fifth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas during an installation Mass at Church of the Nativity in Leawood May 27.

He succeeds Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, 75, Kansas City’s shepherd since Jan. 15, 2005. Pope Francis named then-Bishop McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, to Kansas City on April 8.

Archbishop McKnight’s message to northeast Kansas was part of a brief six-minute homily.

“You got away with a short sermon,” he said, which drew a laugh at the end of Mass, “but only because I have a big heart of gratitude that will take some time (to express).”

He then went on to thank various individuals and groups for their support of him over the years, including his loved ones who have died.

“I am eternally grateful for the faith, love and devotion of my deceased parents, Mary and Gary (Schaffer),” he said, “who nourished and supported me throughout my journey.

“To them and all three sets of my grandparents, I owe a debt of gratitude.”

The installation Mass was officiated by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, who thanked those gathered for their prayers during the conclave and election of Pope Leo XIV.

“I am happy to be here representing him, and I have the privilege of conveying to you his affection and his spiritual communion,” he said.

Ministers of the liturgy were Archbishop McKnight, Cardinal Pierre, Archbishop Naumann, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago and Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington. Priests from the archdiocese and beyond concelebrated.

Several deacons and religious, Archbishop McKnight’s family and friends, ecumenical and interfaith leaders, and lay representatives from parishes around the archdiocese were also in attendance.

The Mass featured various styles of music, including by the Nativity choir and the gospel choir from Our Lady & St. Rose Parish in Kansas City, Kansas.

It also showcased the diverse cultural tapestry of the archdiocese, as each intercession was offered in a different language by a representative of that language group.

A highlight of the Mass came early on when Cardinal Pierre read the apostolic mandate to the congregation, and Archbishop McKnight accepted it.

The archdiocesan college of consultors inspected the apostolic mandate; Father John Riley, chancellor and vicar general of the archdiocese, certified the inspection; and then Archbishop McKnight brought forward the apostolic mandate to show the faithful.

In his homily, the archbishop echoed Pope Francis’ desire for the church to “effectively bring glad tidings to the lowly, to heal the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to captives and release prisoners, and to comfort all who mourn.

“This was the mission of Jesus of Nazareth, and it is ours today,” he said.

The archbishop also asked for prayers from his new flock as he begins his ministry.

“Pope Francis gave me to you — I belong to you now,” he said. “Please pray for me, that I may lead our local church with a sense of co-responsibility, recognizing the right and obligation of all the baptized to take up their unique roles in the life and mission of the church.”

At the end of Mass, Archbishop McKnight expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for his appointment as archbishop and his happiness “that if I had to leave the Diocese of Jefferson City, he at least moved me closer to the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals!”

The archbishop, 56, congratulated Archbishop Naumann for more than 20 years of service to the archdiocese.

“Thank you for your service, devotion and witness of faith over a long expanse of time,” he said. “I hope you will find retirement enjoyable and fulfilling, and that God may bless your new episcopal ministry with abundant graces.”

Archbishop McKnight recognized the three cardinals who were present for the Mass and thanked them for their election of Pope Leo — the first American pope.

“I think everyone in this room never thought that would be possible,” he said. “In God’s providence, I was in Rome on pilgrimage for the Holy Year with 30 pilgrims from the Diocese of Jefferson City while you three were at work in the Sistine Chapel.

“Thank you, cardinals, for finishing quickly enough so that my band of pilgrims could be present for such a historic and blessed occasion. Thank you for serving as instruments of the Holy Spirit in the gift of Pope Leo to us all.”

Archbishop McKnight thanked the bishops present, as well as the clergy and faithful of the Diocese of Jefferson City, where he served as bishop for the past seven years, and his home diocese, the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, where he was ordained a priest on May 28, 1994.

He also expressed appreciation for the archdiocesan chancery staff who assisted his transition to northeast Kansas.

“It isn’t easy for anyone to move, but to move a sitting bishop to an archdiocese takes more than a village,” he said.

After the Mass, the archbishop took questions from the media in the Nativity chapel and greeted attendees at a reception at the parish school gym.