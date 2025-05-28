Salesianum School shuts out Dover High School in DIAA baseball quarterfinals: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum scratched out single runs in the second and sixth innings, and that was enough for Jack Bujnowski, who threw a complete-game 2-0 shutout against No. 5 Dover on May 27 at Kenney Diamond. The Sals, the fourth seed in the DIAA tournament, earned a return trip to the semifinals, scheduled for Thursday at Frawley Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Sals went in order in the first, but Matt McSorley led off the bottom of the second with a single, and he moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Landon Johnston (St. Margaret of Scotland Parish) singled to right field, and Brandon Emig (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) drove McSorley home with the team’s third single of the inning. Salesianum loaded the bases with one out, but Dover starter Cole Turner escaped further trouble.

That was it for the offense until the sixth. Bujnowski led off with a single for the Sals, with Tai Wu coming in as the courtesy runner. He advanced on a wild pitch and a single, then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cole Graham.

That was enough for Bujnowski. He scattered three hits – singles to lead off the first and second, and a double to Turner in the fifth. Turner reached third with one out, but he was the only Senator to get that far. Bujnowski walked two in the sixth, one intentionally, but he retired Dover in order in the seventh, the last out coming on a line drive to third baseman Matt Catalina.

Johnston and Emig each had two hits for the Sals, who improved to 15-5. They will play top seed Cape Henlopen in the semifinals on Friday at noon at Frawley Stadium.

Dover finished at 14-6.

In another quarterfinal game, No. 7 Saint Mark’s lost to No. 2 Sussex Central, 2-1, in nine innings on Tuesday at Sports at the Beach in Georgetown. The Spartans finished the season 15-5.

