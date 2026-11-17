BALTIMORE — Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City looked out from the raised pulpit in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore and noted that it was somewhat intimidating “to preach to you” — as he gestured to the sea of zucchettos before him — “from here.”

The archbishop celebrated the Mass Nov. 16 at America’s first cathedral to open the bishops’ 2026 fall general assembly. It was the first in Baltimore since his election in November 2025 as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Reflecting on the readings of the day before hundreds of bishops, he noted that in St. Luke’s Gospel, the blind man calls out, “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me.”

Jesus reaches out in compassion and asks the man what he wants. “Master, I want to see,” he says.

“He was aware of his blindness. And that was the condition, perhaps, that enabled him to receive the healing that the Lord decided to offer him,” the archbishop said. “We need to be aware of our blind spots as well.”

Archbishop Coakley also reflected on the first reading, from the beginning of the Book of Revelation, wherein John addresses the seven churches of Asia. He noted that the bishops gathered represented well more than seven local churches. “As we begin our time together, what does the Lord desire to communicate to each one of us? What does the angel of the Lord have to say to you?”

He noted that John first affirms the churches and then calls out their frailties. St. John wrote: “Yet I hold this against you: you have lost the love you had at first. Realize how far you have fallen. Repent, and do the works you did at first” (Rev 2:4-5).

Some of the bishops might be new to episcopal ministry, and others have been at it for many years. He asked them to recall where is their first love for the Word of God? Where is their zeal?

He said the bishops came to the midday Mass from a morning of prayer and reflection on their priestly and episcopal ministry. “My brothers, what is it that the Lord wishes to speak to you today? How does the Lord call you to look at your blind spots?”

The morning had included opportunities for mercy and absolution. “This is a moment of grace for us,” Archbishop Coakley said.

He encouraged the bishops to pray for their people, but also for themselves, that they might be renewed in the “love that filled our hearts at the beginning and sustained and renewed us as it is brought to fruition.”

The archbishop reminded them that they have been entrusted with great gifts and they must be good stewards of those gifts. “Cultivate them responsibly and share them generously,” he said, “so God will continue to be glorified by our ministries in his Church.”

The Mass included readings and songs in English and Spanish and an African American spiritual song.

At the beginning of the celebration, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore welcomed the bishops to the basilica, which he noted was a repository of so much history. He said the church was not only beautiful, but also a vibrant parish with a “young and growing community with a heart for the poor.”

Four cardinals concelebrated the Mass, including Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago; Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington; Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, retired archbishop of Washington; and Cardinal Protase Rugambwa, archbishop of Tabora in Tanzania, who will address the conference assembly Nov. 17 during a discussion about the U.S. bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa.

The USCCB public sessions will be Nov. 17 and 18, with a closed session Nov. 19. Archbishop Coakley and Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., will open the public sessions with addresses to the bishops.

The public sessions will be livestreamed via the USCCB website, www.usccb.org.

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Christopher Gunty is associate publisher and editor of Catholic Review Media, the publishing arm of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. This story was originally published by Catholic Review and distributed through a partnership with OSV News.