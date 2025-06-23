Bishop Lewandowski message of hope to those with disabilities: ‘Greatest thing God ever did is he made you — just as you are’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Despite living with a disability, those with special needs often bear a broad smile.

But when others who don’t understand what makes them special in the eyes of God are unkind, that smile can flee their faces as quickly as it came.

Providence Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski offered some words of hope and praise for those with special needs who face these challenges as he recently celebrated a Mass in early June to welcome the diocesan Special Religious Education Program’s Apostolate with People with Disabilities at St. Patrick Church.

“We can start to think the world is cruel and mean and unkind and unloving,” the bishop said in his homily of the reaction those with special needs may have when people stare and glare at them because they are different.

“It’s at those very moments that we have to remember to look in the mirror, look at your face and remember that you’re the greatest thing that God ever did, God’s glory is shining, and you didn’t have to do anything to earn that love, that care,” Bishop Lewandowski said.

He said that glory can come from them, be a person who is well thought of, who is loved and cherished and thought of as special.

“The greatest thing that God ever did is that he made you — just as you are!” he exclaimed.

“Jesus can’t stop loving you because you are brilliant with God’s glory,” he said, to beaming smiles from many in attendance.

Irma I. Rodriguez, director of the Special Religious Education Program, called SPRED, said that the Apostolate with People with Disabilities began in the Providence Diocese in the 1960s, when it was founded by Msgr. Gerard O. Sabourin, who concelebrated the Mass.

“Our people with disabilities and their families carry big crosses, and we want the church to know that we are here, and we have a lot of hope that our bishop will help us to grow, to be able to participate more in the life of the church,” Rodriguez told Rhode Island Catholic, the diocesan the news outlet.

“Our lives have been nourished as we shared life together today and in our SPRED communities,” she said, noting how the program serves those with a variety of disabilities from the ages of 7-90.

SPRED program catechist Victor Perez said he was very pleased that the bishop came to celebrate Mass for the program.

“It’s great for us. We need all the help that God can give us, and Bishop Bruce is a blessing; he is going to be great for us,” Perez said.

“We teach the kids to love Christ in a different way than we teach other kids, a way that they understand and they appreciate it. The love those kids give cannot compare with anything. It’s amazing. I wouldn’t leave this work for anything. We follow Christ; Christ doesn’t leave anybody behind. We’re like the army,” he said, smiling.

Father Joseph Brice, pastor of St. Patrick Parish, said the bishop’s message of how awesome we all are is a great message.

“I think it’s good to have our shepherd with us, to know that we have his support, his care and his love. His presence here gives a lot of hope to the people, so we really appreciate him coming,” Father Brice said.

And for Bishop Lewandowski to celebrate this Mass so early in his ministry in Providence speaks a lot to his commitment to SPRED, he said.

“It’s a great message to say that this ministry is very meaningful to his heart,” he said. “He’s trying to meet everyone where they are, so he’s a great shepherd.”

Bishop Lewandowski responded to those welcoming him from the pews with similar sign language and even used signs for five stars to give praise to Father Brice, in his eighth year of priestly ministry, and Msgr. Sabourin, who is celebrating his 65th anniversary of the priesthood this year.

“Time marches on, but how we appreciate the many good years we’ve had together, and the SPRED Program, with the blessings of God and Irma, we pray that it continues for many years to come,” Msgr. Sabourin said at the reception downstairs in the parish hall after Mass.

“It was good to have a bishop here tonight and it will be good to have him here for another 25 years.”