Providence’s new Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski reminds us baptism calls faithful to ‘knock on doors of people’s hearts’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Catholics’ call from their baptism is “to be those who knock on the doors of people’s hearts,” Providence’s new shepherd said in his homily at his installation Mass May 20.

Being a church that knocks on doors means “you move out of your comfort zone, that you’re brave and fearless and bold,” Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski said passionately. “That you seek out others, that you move among others to share what Jesus has done for you in your life.”

Ahead of his installation, when he took his final steps to the front door of the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul, Bishop Lewandowski appeared to be reflecting on the enormity of the moment before him as he prepared to become the 10th bishop of Providence.

Moments earlier he had been making his way along the long line of bishops, priests and deacons, shaking the hands of each as the procession into the cathedral stopped at its front door.

He also acknowledged a Boston-based musical group from Catechumenal Way that was playing a Latin American rhythmic beat on a drum and chanting in the middle of Cathedral Square, a nod to Bishop Lewandowski’s close ties to the Hispanic community in his previous service as an auxiliary bishop of Baltimore.

But as he stood at the door holding the mallet that would gain him entry into his new cathedral, there was only the sound of silence.

Known for being expressive with his emotions, Bishop Lewandowski seemed at one point to hold back tears as he adjusted the eyeglasses on the bridge of his nose, before turning to joke briefly with faithful supporters on the stairs nearby waiting to record the moment for history.

He again turned his attention to the door and stepped forward, striking it several times before Metropolitan Archbishop Christopher J. Coyne of Hartford, Connecticut, opened it and welcomed him in.

Bishop Lewandowski joined Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, retired archbishop of Boston; Archbishop Richard G. Henning, who served as Providence’s ninth bishop for about 18 months before being appointed to Boston Oct. 31; retired Bishop Thomas J. Tobin and retired Auxiliary Bishop Robert C. Evans of Providence; Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori; and many others in the procession into the 147-year-old neo-Romanesque cathedral.

Christophe Cardinal Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, was still traveling back from Rome after Pope Leo XIV’s May 18 inauguration, so Msgr. John Paul Pedrera, a diplomat representing the apostolic nunciature in Washington, read an English translation of the April 8 apostolic mandate issued by Pope Francis appointing Bishop Lewandowski, then a Baltimore auxiliary, to head the Providence Diocese.

After Bishop Lewandowski accepted the mandate, he showed the document to the diocese’s college of consultors for inspection. Then the bishop displayed the mandate to those gathered, receiving thundering applause that lasted several minutes.

The bishop received the crozier, and Msgr. Pedrera and Archbishop Coyne led him to the cathedra, or bishop’s chair.

“It’s something that we never really expected would happen. My brother’s a very hard-working, humble kind of guy, it’s something that I think has given him the opportunity to do things for the people through the church that he would not have able to do before,” said Sister Mary Frances, of Bishop Lewandowski. The Felician sister was one of about 15 family members in attendance for the installation.

“It’s exciting for all of us and it’s also reassuring to know that he is so well liked and loved and we see here the support that we wouldn’t normally see,” she said.

In his homily, which lasted about 20 minutes and was delivered in a mix of English and Spanish, Bishop Lewandowski explained what it means to be a church that knocks on doors, to be missionary disciples who go out into the world, “just like Jesus after the heart of Our Savior knocking on the doors of the hearts of everyone and all that we meet.”

He said it also means being zealous, being holy, and being deeply and maddeningly in love with the Lord.

Bishop Lewandowski then made a clarion call to the faithful to assist him in his mission.

“I’m going to be knocking on your door because there are hungry people in the streets who need food, and people need to keep the lights on and the heat on,” he said.

“I’m going to be knocking on your doors because I want to defend and protect life. I’ll be knocking on your doors because I want you to stand with me with our immigrant brothers and sisters. I’m knocking on your door to ask you to become priests, or sisters, or a deacon or a brother, or an ecclesial lay minister, because Christ needs you. His church needs you; our diocese needs you,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion toward the end.

Robert Lewandowski, the bishop’s father, said he was very proud of his son.

“He’s a hard-working, successful man, and he’s my son, so I love him dearly,” he said. “I have such great respect for him and his faith in God. He’s a very holy man and he’s always striving to do the best that he can for the people and that’s what’s very, very heartwarming.”

Kathy Wagner, Bishop Lewandowski’s aunt, sported a long-sleeve T-shirt under her dress outfit for the occasion that proudly stated in lettering on the back, “Bishop Bruce is my nephew.”

She traveled from Sylvania, Ohio, to be there for the installation.

“He is so caring, and he loves what he does. We are just so honored and proud of him,” she told Rhode Island Catholic, the news outlet of the Providence Diocese.

Her sister was Bishop Lewandowski’s dear mother, Frances, who died a year ago.

“I think they would talk together every day, and whenever he would go on his trips out of town, she would be talking to him while he was driving,” Wagner said of the close bond shared by a proud mother and her son.

“Our family is so blessed. I think the people of Providence are lucky, they will love him as we do.”

Armand Monaco and his wife, Bettina, participated in the Mass and said they are looking forward to all that Bishop Lewandowski will do.

“We’re excited to have him as our new bishop; he comes well-recommended,” Bettina said.

“He’s young” — he turns 58 June 8 — “so I think he’s going to do a lot in our diocese. We’re very excited,” she added.

Archbishop Lori, who has visited the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul several times over the years, including being invited by the late Bishop Robert E. Mulvee to preach during a Red Mass there, said the occasion was a bittersweet one for him, as he is losing a passionate, hard-working auxiliary bishop.

He said that Bishop Lewandowski proved himself to be a wonderful shepherd and a courageous leader, and among other things, he greatly strengthened and expanded the Hispanic community and was instrumental in laying a new foundation for the Catholic faith in the city of Baltimore.

“I am so happy for Bishop Bruce and for the faithful of the Diocese of Providence because I know they have the right bishop and one I know is going to be a wonderful shepherd for years to come,” he said. “You will find him to be a disciple with a heart for God’s people and a missionary who leads with courage.”

“On the other hand, I of course will miss Bishop Bruce very much because he has been an extremely faithful, joyful and effective co-worker in Baltimore and of course I will miss him. But this is the right thing for him, and I am glad for him and glad for Providence.”