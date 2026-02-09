Confirmed measles cases tied to March for Life and Catholic University sites

WASHINGTON — The March for Life rally, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and several buildings at The Catholic University of America were among infection sites for confirmed measles cases in the District of Columbia, the capital city’s health department said Feb. 7.

DC Health said sites where people may have been exposed to the measles virus include:

— Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— National March for Life Rally and Concert, Friday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The Catholic University of America, Garvey Hall, Saturday, Jan. 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— CUA, Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center, Saturday, Jan. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

— CUA, St. Vincent de Paul Chapel, Sunday, Jan. 25, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Other sites include the city’s Metro system, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Union Station Amtrak Concourse and the Children’s National Medical Center emergency department.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can be dangerous in babies and young children. However, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR — or the related MMRV vaccine, which protects against chickenpox too — is 97% effective against measles for those who receive both doses.

A fact sheet about measles from DC Health said it is “a highly contagious infection,” caused by the measles virus. About 90% of people who have not been vaccinated and are exposed to someone with measles will become infected, it said.

“The virus enters the body through the nose and throat and then spreads everywhere, causing a rash,” it said. “It can cause serious complications and death, especially in children.”

Symptoms, which appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash that often starts near the hairline.

Those who are immunocompromised or have not undergone vaccination for measles should contact their health care provider, officials said.

The Pontifical Academy for Life in 2017 issued updated moral considerations on vaccinations, telling Catholic parents they should vaccinate their children for the good of their children and the community, and they can do so with a “clear conscience.”