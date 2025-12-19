New archbishop ‘committed’ to immigration issues, accountability on abuse — and staying a Cubs fan

The newly named leader of the Archdiocese of New York, Archbishop Ronald A. Hicks, introduced himself to the faithful of his new home Dec. 18 with a pledge to become familiar with its challenges and uphold human dignity.

He also highlighted his Chicago-area background, which is similar to Pope Leo XIV’s.

In a joint press conference aired live on several national broadcast networks, New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan introduced the former bishop of Joliet, Illinois, saying it has been a week since he came to know the 58-year-old “and I already love him and appreciate him and trust him.”

“Is there sadness in my heart? Sure, because I love the Archdiocese of New York. That sadness is already mitigated by the gift that this new archbishop already is,” Cardinal Dolan told media and clergy among other guests at the news conference at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Early Dec. 18 Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cardinal Dolan, who in February turned 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope, and named as his successor the Joliet bishop.

Archbishop Hicks — who for the past five years headed the Joliet Diocese, which borders the Archdiocese of Chicago — thanked the cardinal several times.

“I also want to take this moment to express my deep gratitude to Cardinal Dolan for his extraordinary dedication and leadership in the Archdiocese of New York,” he said. “I’m profoundly grateful for the many ways that he has shepherded the Archdiocese of New York and for the kindness that he’s already shown me. I’ve been deeply touched by his graciousness and his generous expression of support of me.”

The support will be much needed as the archdiocese enters into mediation with 1,300 claimants of clergy sexual abuse and raises the $300 million needed to settle claims.

“I’m committed to learning about the issues before our church, including the funds the archdiocese has set aside to help resolve sexual abuse claims,” Archbishop Hicks said. “As a church, we can never rest in our efforts to prevent abuse, to protect children and to care for survivors. While this work is challenging, it’s difficult, it’s painful, I hope it will continue to help in the areas of accountability, transparency and healing.”

The new archbishop also expressed a commitment to immigration issues, during a time that the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has ramped up across the country including in New York.

“New York is rich in energy, languages, cultures and people. As excited as I am to get to know the city and the archdiocese and all who call this home, I’m also very aware that these are complex and challenging days, especially as we face issues of life, faith, justice, peace, and healing. Still, I feel the hope that so many to our shores had, that came through to this very harbor here in New York, including my own family,” he said.

He pledged to work with those whom he called the “great variety and diversity” of faith leaders “to keep that hope (of immigrants) alive and to make real the promise of the golden door by acting in mutual respect and working to uphold human dignity.”

On a lighter note, in a cosmopolitan, world-renowned city that prides itself for having “the best” of everything especially popular fare such as sports teams and food, the new archbishop showed off his Chicago roots when he made this disclosure:

“Let me begin with potentially my first controversial statement,” said Archbishop Hicks. “I’m a Cubs fan. And I love deep dish pizza. That said, I want you to know that I am going to remain a loyal Cubs fan. However, I am going to start rooting for the New York sports teams, and I already love your pizza. I love it a lot.”

Archbishop Hicks was born Aug. 4, 1967, in the Chicago south suburb of Harvey and grew up in South Holland.

“My parents, Ron and Rosalie Hicks, are retired high school teachers,” he said, “and they raised my brother and I in the South suburbs of Chicago and South Holland,” a neighboring suburb of Dolton, where Pope Leo was raised, in “houses (that) were literally 14 blocks away from each other,” Archbishop Hicks added.

Apart from being diehard fans of Chicago’s two historically rival baseball teams (White Sox for Pope Leo), Archbishop Hicks pointed out his “deep affinity with the Holy Father,” especially as someone who also served in Latin America.

The archbishop served five years in El Salvador as regional director of Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, or NPH, in Central America. NPH is a home dedicated to caring for more than 3,400 orphaned and abandoned children in nine Latin American and Caribbean countries. The pope spent nearly two decades in the impoverished northwest Peru.

Speaking in Spanish, Archbishop Hicks said, “I would like you to know that you don’t have a bishop who only speaks Spanish, but who also has an enormous heart for Latin culture and Hispanic people.”

Archbishop Hicks received an undergraduate degree in philosophy in 1989 from Niles College of Loyola University in Chicago and completed a master’s of divinity in 1994 and doctorate of ministry in 2003 both at the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, just north of Chicago. Early on, he was vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago and then made auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese in 2018 and served until he was made bishop of Joliet.

He serves on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops‘ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations and is USCCB liaison to the Association of Ongoing Formation of Priests and the National Association of Diaconate Directors.

In his closing remarks, Archbishop Hicks said people would get to know who he is and what he stands for with this statement:

“I love Jesus with my mind, heart and soul, and I strive to love my neighbor as myself,” he said. “My desire is to be obedient to the Holy Spirit and to do the will of God serving with a shepherd’s heart. I trust and I surrender my life and my will to God and with great humility I accept this appointment.”

In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Hicks said that before becoming Joliet’s bishop, he was “blessed” to work with Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich for six years in the Archdiocese of Chicago before being named to Joliet.

As vicar general and auxiliary bishop, “I learned some basic skills of governance, of administration, and also how to set priorities and keeping the mission of the church in the center. I think that’s probably one of the greatest things I learned.

“I think we could get distracted sometimes” but need “to keep our eye focused on God, on what is God’s will and what is the mission of the church, and how are we called to live it and invite other people to it.”

In a statement about his former auxiliary and vicar general being named to New York, Cardinal Cupich said, “Archbishop Hicks is a holy man with a heart for Jesus and the People of God. He will embrace the diversity of his new archdiocese and be an adept administrator.”

Just across the river in neighboring New Jersey, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin assured the new archbishop of his prayers and fraternal support, “as well as the support of our sisters and brothers in the Archdiocese of Newark.”

“Our new neighbor brings a pastor’s heart, a thoughtful spirit, and a deep love for the people he serves, especially for the poor and those on the margins, and in his commitment to sharing the Gospel in ways that speak to people’s real lives,” the cardinal said in a statement.

“I am grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for his prayerful and discerning appointment of Bishop Hicks to this important ministry,” he continued, “trusting that the Holy Spirit will guide him in shepherding the faithful of New York. He now takes up a ministry of great responsibility among a diverse and vibrant people.”