Pope Leo XIV has named Father Ralph O’Donnell as the new bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri

WASHINGTON — Pope Leo XIV has named Father Ralph O’Donnell as the new bishop of Jefferson City, Missouri, four months after then-Bishop W. Shawn McKnight was named archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas.

The appointment was announced by the Vatican on Aug. 19.

Archbishop McKnight, 57, had headed the Diocese of Jefferson City since February 2018, when he was ordained a bishop. He was executive director of the Office for Clergy and Consecrated Life of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops between 2010 and 2015.

Bishop-designate O’Donnell, 55 — a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska — took then-Father McKnight’s place at the USCCB’s office in 2015 and had headed it until 2019.

The USCCB Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations assists the bishops in promoting, supporting and educating about the church’s pastoral needs and concerns for the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life.

“I’m grateful to the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV for this appointment. I look forward to coming to know and to serve the people of the Diocese of Jefferson City with joy. Let us pray for one another in the days ahead,” Bishop-designate O’Donnell said.

Bishop-designate O’Donnell holds a bachelor’s degree in religion from Conception Seminary College in Conception, Missouri (1993), a master’s of divinity from St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois (1997) and a master’s in spirituality from Creighton University in Omaha (2000).

He was ordained on June 7, 1997. After ordination, he has served in several parishes: as associate pastor of Mary Our Queen Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha, as well as chaplain of the Omaha chapter of Legatus.

He was also vocation director for the Archdiocese of Omaha, pastor of St. Bridget and St. Rose parishes in Omaha, director of the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Omaha, and until 2015 — vice rector/dean of students for Conception Seminary College.

Since 2019 he has been a pastor of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Omaha.

Archbishop McKnight praised the appointment in Jefferson City, his former diocesan home.

“My heart is filled with joy at the news of Fr. Ralph O’Donnell’s appointment by our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City,” he said in an Aug. 19 statement.

“My former diocese will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am confident the faithful there are in excellent hands with Bishop-Elect O’Donnell. Our friendship and collaboration go back many years,” Archbishop McKnight wrote.

“His leadership in this vital work, as well as his service as vice-rector and dean of students at Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri, has given him exceptional experience in the formation of priests and the accompaniment of religious.”

“In addition to his gifts in formation,” Archbishop McKnight said, Bishop-designate O’Donnell “brings rich pastoral experience, which will serve him well as shepherd of the local Church.”