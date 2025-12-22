Home National News Pope Leo XIV names vicar general Father James A. Misko from Diocese...

Pope Leo XIV names vicar general Father James A. Misko from Diocese of Austin, Texas, as bishop of Tucson, Arizona

By
OSV News
-
2
Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father James A. Misko, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin, Texas, as bishop of Tucson, Ariz. Bishop-designate Misko is pictured in an undated photo. The appointment was publicized in Washington Dec. 22, 2025, by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Tucson)

WASHINGTON  — Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father James A. Misko, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin, Texas, as the bishop of Tucson, Arizona.

The appointment was publicized in Washington Dec. 22 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop-designate Misko will be the eighth bishop of Tucson. The diocese has been led by Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas as apostolic administrator since March after the previous bishop, now-Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger was named to head the Archdiocese of Detroit. Bishop Kicanas is the retired bishop of Tucson, having headed the diocese from 2003 until 2017.

The episcopal ordination Mass for the bishop-designate will be celebrated at St. Augustine Cathedral Feb. 20.

