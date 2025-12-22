Pope Leo XIV Angelus address Dec. 21: Joseph ‘understands the deepest meaning of his own religious observance’

The following is the full text of the Angelus address given by Pope Leo XIV Dec. 21, 2025, at St. Peter’s Square.

Dear brothers and sisters, good afternoon!

Today, on the fourth Sunday of Advent, the liturgy invites us to meditate on the figure of Saint Joseph. In particular, we see him at the moment when God reveals his mission in a dream (cf. Mt 1:18-24). Thus, a very beautiful episode of salvation history is presented, in which the protagonist, like us, is a fragile and fallible man, yet at the same time is courageous and strong in faith.

The Evangelist Matthew calls him a “just man” (cf. 1:19), characterizing him as a pious Israelite who observes the Law and attends the synagogue. In addition to this, however, Joseph of Nazareth also strikes us as someone who is keenly sensitive and human.

We see an example of this even before the Angel reveals to him the mystery that is taking place in Mary. When Joseph is faced with a situation that is difficult to understand and accept, with regard to his future bride, he does not choose the path of scandal and public condemnation, but the discreet and benevolent path of secret repudiation (cf. Mt 1:19). In this way, he shows that he understands the deepest meaning of his own religious observance: the meaning of mercy.

The purity and nobility of his sentiments, however, become even more evident when the Lord, in a dream, reveals his plan of salvation to him, indicating the unexpected role that he must take up as the spouse of the Virgin Mother of the Messiah. Here, indeed, with a great act of faith, Joseph leaves even the last resort of his security and sets sail toward a future that is now totally in God’s hands. Saint Augustine describes his assent in this way: “Through Joseph’s piety and charity, a son was born of the Virgin Mary, and he was the Son of God” (Serm. 51: 20, 30).

Piety and charity, mercy and abandonment: these are the virtues of the man from Nazareth that today’s liturgy shows us, so that they may accompany us in these last days of Advent, towards Christmas. These are important attitudes that educate the heart to encounter Christ and our brothers and sisters. They can also help us to be, for one another, a welcoming manger, a hospitable home, a sign of God’s presence. In this time of grace, let us not waste the opportunity to practice them: forgiving, encouraging, giving a little hope to those with whom we live and those we meet; and renewing in prayer our filial abandonment to the Lord and his providence, entrusting everything to him with confidence.

May we find help from the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, who, with faith and great love, were the first to welcome Jesus, the Savior of the world.

After the Angelus prayer:

Dear brothers and sisters!

I greet all of you with affection — Romans and pilgrims from Italy and other parts of the world. In particular, I welcome those who have traveled from Jumilla, Spain, and the group of teachers from Our Lady College in Hong Kong. I also greet the faithful from Chieti Scalo and Voghera, as well as the teachers and students from the “Banzi Bazoli” high school in Lecce and the members of the “Fondazione Agostiniani nel Mondo” on the occasion of their anniversary.

Today, I send a special greeting to the children and young people of Rome! Dear friends, you have come with your families and catechists for the blessing of the figurines of the Child Jesus, which you will place in the mangers in your homes, schools and parish community centers. I thank the Roman Oratory Center for organizing this event, and I cordially bless all the “bambinelli.” Dear children, as you stand before your Nativity scenes, please pray to Jesus for the Pope’s intentions as well. In particular, let us pray together that all the world’s children may live in peace. I thank you from the bottom of my heart!

And together with the “bambinelli” and all the expressions of our faith in the Child Jesus, may the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit always bless you.

I wish you all a happy Sunday and a holy, peaceful Christmas!