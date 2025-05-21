2025 Diocese of Wilmington Summer Weekend Mass Guide

Vacationing in one of the resort areas of the Diocese of Wilmington? Here’s a handy guide to finding Mass times in your area this summer.

Delaware Atlantic Vacation Area

Lewes, St. Jude the Apostle

152 Tulip Drive, 302-644-7300, www.stjudelewes.org/

• Saturday 4 p.m. year-round in church, 4:15 p.m. in Parish Life Center 5/16 to 8/31

• Sunday 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m. in church year-round, 10:45 a.m. in Parish Life Center 5/16 to 8/31

Rehoboth Beach, St. Edmond

King Charles & Laurel Streets, 302-227-4550, www.stedmond.org/

May 25 through Aug. 31, 2025

• Saturday in church: 4 p.m. year round & 5:30 p.m. 5/25-8/31

• Sunday in church: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. year round.

In church hall: 9 a.m. 5/25-8/31

Rehoboth Elementary School (500 Stockley St):

9 & 10:30 a.m. 5/25/25; 6/29-8/31

Bethany Beach, St. Ann

691 Garfield Pkwy., (Route 26), 302-539-6449, stannbb.org/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m. Additional Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. during summer.

Frankford, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mission of St. Ann)

35318 Church Rd., Route 17, 302-539-6449, stannbb.org/

• Saturday 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 9 & 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish)

Harrington, St. Bernadette (Mission of St. John the Apostle)

109 Dixon St., 302-398-8269, www.stjohnsmilford.com/

• Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.

Milford, St. John the Apostle

506 Seabury Ave., 302-422-5123, www.stjohnsmilford.com/

• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish)

Georgetown, St. Michael the Archangel

202 Edward St., 302-856-6451, www.smammop.com/

• Saturday 4:30 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m.

• Sunday 9 a.m., noon (Spanish)

Oak Orchard (Millsboro), Mary, Mother of Peace

30839 Mount Joy Road, 302-856-6451, www.smammop.com/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30 & 11 a.m.

Maryland Atlantic Vacation Area

Ocean City, St. Andrew (Seasonal Mission of St. Luke)

144th St. & Sinepuxent Ave., 410-250-0300, www.stlukeoc.com/

Open 7/5-8/31

• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Ocean City, St. Luke

100th Street & Coastal Highway, 410-250-0300, www.stlukeoc.com/

• Saturday 4 & 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ocean City, Holy Savior (Mission of St. Mary Star of the Sea),

1705 Philadelphia Ave., 410-289-0652, stmaryholysavior.com/

• Saturday 5:15 p.m.

• Sunday 9 & 11 a.m. (May 27-Oct. 1)

Ocean City, St. Mary Star of the Sea

200 S. Baltimore Ave., 410-289-0652, stmaryholysavior.com/

• Sunday 7 a.m.

Ocean Pines, St. John Neumann

11211 Beauchamp Road, 410-208-2956, www.stjohnneumannrcc.com/

• Saturday 4 p.m. • Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.

Chesapeake Bay Vacation Area

Galena, St. Dennis

153 N. Main Street, 410-648-5145, www.stdennischurch.org/

• Sunday 8 a.m , 11 a.m. (Spanish)

Chestertown, Sacred Heart

508 High Street, 410-778-3160, sacredparish.org/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 10 a.m.

Chesapeake City, St. Rose of Lima (Mission of St. Joseph, Middletown)

301 Lock Street, 302-378-5800, www.stjosephmiddletown.com/

• Sunday 8 & 9:30 a.m.

Delmar, Holy Redeemer (Mission of St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury)

501 E. Chestnut Street, 410-648-5145, www.visitstfrancis.org/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

Korean Mass 2nd & 4th Saturdays 7 p.m.

• Sunday 9 a.m

Rock Hall, St. John, (Mission of Sacred Heart)

W. Main St., 410-778-3160, sacredparish.org/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 8 a.m.

Centreville, Our Mother of Sorrows

301 Chesterfield Ave., 410-758-0143, sorrowsparish.org/

• Sunday 9:15 & 11:30 a.m.

Queenstown, St. Peter the Apostle (Mission of Our Mother of Sorrows)

5319 Ocean Gateway, 410-758-0143, sorrowsparish.org/

• Saturday 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Kent Island (Chester), St. Christopher

1861 Harbor Drive, 410-643-6220, stchristopherski.org/

• Saturday 5 p.m

• Sunday 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Easton, Saints Peter & Paul

1210 S. Washington St., 410-822-2344, ssppeaston.org/

• Saturday 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 (Spanish)

• Sunday 8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

St. Michaels, St. Michael (Mission of Saints Peter & Paul)

109 Lincoln Ave., 410-822-2344, ssppeaston.org/

• Saturday 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Cordova, St. Joseph (Mission of Saints Peter & Paul)

13209 Church Lane, 410-822-2344, ssppeaston.org/

• Sunday 8 a.m.

Cambridge, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners

1515 Glasgow St., 410-228-4770, www.stmarycambridgemd.org/

Beginning May 25, 2025

• Sunday 9 a.m. & 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Saturday, June 7 only — Mass at 5 p.m.

NO MASS Sunday June 8

Golden Hill, Mary Star of the Sea (Mission of St. Mary Refuge of Sinners)

Route 335, Church Creek, 410-228-4770, www.stmarycambridgemd.org/

Beginning May 25, 2025

• Sunday 9 a.m.

NO MASS on June 22 and Aug. 24

Secretary, Our Lady of Good Counsel

115 Main St., 410-948-4300, www.ourladyofgoodcounselchurch.com/

• Saturday 5 p.m.

• Sunday 11 a.m.

Salisbury, St. Francis de Sales

535 Riverside Dr., 410-742-6443, www.visitstfrancis.org/

• Saturday 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon (Spanish), 4:30 p.m. (Creole)

Denton, St. Elizabeth of Hungary

106 S. First St., 410-634-2253, beparish.com/

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 10:15a.m.

(Memorial Day — Labor Day)

Ridgely, St. Benedict

408 Central Ave., 410-634-2253, beparish.com/

• Sunday 8 a.m. (Memorial Day — Labor Day)