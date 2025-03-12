Rebuilt Conference 2025 in Timonium, Maryland June 2-3: ‘Can You Imagine’ aims to inspire Catholic parish renewal

TIMONIUM, MD – Parish leaders, pastors, and ministry teams from across the country will gather for the Rebuilt Conference 2025, taking place June 2-3 near Baltimore. With the theme “Can You Imagine…” this two-day event challenges and equips Catholic leaders to reimagine what’s possible in their parishes and take steps toward growth.

The conference kicks off with Bishop Adam Parker, who will invite attendees to open their hearts to the Holy Spirit’s guidance in parish renewal. From there, Father Michael White, pastor of Church of the Nativity – Rebuilt Parish’s home parish – will explore the leadership required to step into God’s vision for the church today. Through honest conversations and real-world strategies and examples, attendees will be equipped with clear steps and fresh ideas to bring back to their parishes.

The sessions will cast the vision and provide clarity, while the breakouts will offer a roadmap for action. This year’s conference features more than 40 breakout sessions, led by pastors and staff from Church of the Nativity and the thriving parishes that are successfully implementing the Rebuilt Parish Model in their communities.

Topics include:

Building a Culture of Welcome – Practical steps to make every parish a place where new visitors feel at home

– Practical steps to make every parish a place where new visitors feel at home Getting People Out of the Pews: Every Member a Minister – Mobilizing parishioners to take active roles in ministry

– Mobilizing parishioners to take active roles in ministry Developing Layers of Leadership – Creating a leadership pipeline to ensure parish sustainability

– Creating a leadership pipeline to ensure parish sustainability Strengthening the Parish-School Connection – Creating alignment between schools and the parish mission

– Creating alignment between schools and the parish mission Raising Givers & Transformative Stewardship – Encouraging generosity through mission-focused giving

– Encouraging generosity through mission-focused giving Navigating Diocesan Relationships – Working within diocesan structures to drive renewal

– Working within diocesan structures to drive renewal Engaging Young Adults & Teens – Reaching the next generation with relevant and meaningful ministry

Additional topics include parish operations, small groups, family ministry, online church engagement, sacramental preparation, pastoral care, and more.

Registration Details:

Rates are currently $299/ individual, and discounts are available for teams of five or more. Rates increase March 25 and registration closes at the end of April. For more details and to register, visit rebuiltconference.com.

About Rebuilt Parish

Rebuilt Parish is a Catholic renewal movement dedicated to helping parishes make disciples. Rooted in the transformation of Church of the Nativity, Rebuilt equips pastors and parish leaders through conferences, coaching, online courses, and resources that empower them to revitalize their communities. rebuiltparish.com

For additional information, contact Chrissy Kelleher at chrissy@rebuiltparish.com.