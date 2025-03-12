U.S. postal stamp honors the memory of great Catholic conservative writer William F. Buckley Jr.: ‘Not right and left, but right and wrong’

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a stamp honoring the late William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), a lifelong devout Catholic who was an intellectual, provocative commentator well-known for his sharp wit. Buckley is considered a founder of modern conservatism.

The Postal Service said March 6 that the Buckley stamp is being issued along with other new stamps celebrating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and one previewing the 2026 World Stamp Show in Boston. Additional stamps in the Postal Service’s 2025 program will be announced later.

One of the most influential public intellectuals in modern U.S. history, Buckley defined the conservative movement of the mid-20th century and was one of its most recognizable spokesmen. He was the founder of National Review magazine, hosted the weekly “Firing Line” television program for 33 years and wrote more than 50 books.

Greg Breeding, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamp, which bears a portrait of Buckley. Dale Stephanos created the original art by hand with graphite and charcoal on hot-press watercolor paper, then refined it digitally.

Born in New York City, Buckley served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Afterwards he attended Yale University, where he engaged in debate and conservative political commentary. Upon graduating from Yale with honors in 1950, he worked at the CIA for two years, then went on to found National Review.

He died at his desk in Stamford, Connecticut, Feb. 27, 2008, at age 82. That April more than 2,000 people attended a memorial Mass for him. It was concelebrated by 18 priests at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

He was remembered as a man of deep faith and unfailing confidence in the Catholic Church who brought people to believe in God and inspired vocations to the priesthood.

“His tongue was the pen of a ready writer” and his “words were strong enough to help crack the walls of an evil empire,” according to Father George W. Rutler, principal celebrant and homilist. “His categories were not right and left, but right and wrong. What graces he had to change a century came by his belief in Christ, who has changed all centuries.”

Buckley’s “life testified that there can be no concord with evil, for evil always seeks to devour the good, and peace at any price is very expensive,” the priest added.