Shelter-in-place alert cleared at The Catholic University of America in Washington

A shelter-in-place order was issued April 13 at The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington following a possible threat of an active shooter, with an all-clear declared an hour later.

At 10 a.m., the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department received a call alleging “an active shooter on campus,” Brianna Burch, MPD public affairs specialist, told OSV News.

A shelter-in-place alert was immediately sent via the Rave Alert emergency alert platform to the CUA community, Daniel Drummond, CUA’s associate vice president of communications, told OSV News.

MPD and CUA public safety officers conducted a “systematic search” of the campus buildings and locations, as noted by the CUA public safety department in a 10:38 a.m. tweet.

At 11:03 a.m., CUA’s public safety department tweeted the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. No active shooter was identified.

Drummond told OSV News that CUA president Peter K. Kilpatrick would issue a statement later on April 13.