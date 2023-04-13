‘His mercy is from age to age’ the theme for the July 23 celebration of World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

‘His mercy is from age to age’ the theme for the July...

VATICAN CITY– Pope Francis has chosen “His mercy is from age to age,” a passage from the Gospel of Luke, as the theme for the 2023 celebration of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

On the world day, which will be celebrated July 23, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life.

Catholic parishes, dioceses, movements and associations are asked to organize local celebrations as well, the dicastery said in a short note April 13.

Pope Francis chose the theme — which is a line from Mary’s Magnificat in the first chapter of Luke — to tie the celebration of the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly to World Youth Day, which will be celebrated just over a week later, in Lisbon, Portugal, the dicastery said.

The theme for the youth gathering Aug. 1-6 is “Mary arose and went with haste” from Luke 1:39, the dicastery said, and it describes how Mary sets out to visit her elderly cousin Elizabeth and “proclaims, in the Magnificat, the strength of the alliance between young and old.”

Pope Francis celebrated the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in 2021 and decreed that it be observed each year on the Sunday closest to the feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents.