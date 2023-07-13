Suspect arrested, charged with murder in July 5 shooting of teacher on Catholic University of America campus

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old Washington man has been arrested for the July 5 shooting and killing on the campus of The Catholic University of America of a Kentucky man visiting the nation’s capital.

The Metropolitan Police Department July 11 announced they arrested Jaime Maceo — also known as Jaime Macedo — and charged him with first-degree murder while armed in the death of 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson of Crestwood, Kentucky. The victim was a teacher and wrestling coach who was in Washington to celebrate the Fourth of July and to attend a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress.

The arrest came after District of Columbia police released photos of Maceo taken from surveillance videos. Those videos, the police said, show the man who allegedly killed Emerson walking with him before the shooting. The video also showed the shooting and the suspect running away from the scene.

According to various media reports, the police received a tip from someone who saw the photos and recognized Maceo riding on the Metro subway.

On July 5, police officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall on the Catholic University campus and found Emerson. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported Emerson to a nearby hospital where he died. It was originally reported that Emerson and the suspect in the shooting were known to each other and that the shooting was not a random act. However, Emerson’s family disputed that.

“The Catholic University of America welcomes the news that an arrest was made in the fatal killing of Maxwell Emerson. We are grateful to the Metropolitan Police Department, along with our Department of Public Safety, for their swift police work in apprehending the suspect,” the university said in a statement released after the arrest of Macedo was announced.

“The University has worked closely with the MPD in its investigation, including providing video surveillance footage from its campus buildings near where the incident occurred,” the statement said.

“Even with this arrest, the University will be diligent in its efforts to ensure the safety of our campus community. We will continue to work with MPD as well as DPS and our University leadership to create additional safety measures to improve the security of our campus,” it added. “Our community continues to pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Emerson, and for his family, friends, and those who loved him as a teacher and coach.”

Richard Szczepanowski is managing editor of the Catholic Standard, newspaper for the Archdiocese of Washington.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.