WATCH: Interview with local author Marty Mitchell on his book ‘The Capillaries of Christ’ on the latest Catholic Forum podcast

On this Catholic Forum episode we talk to Maryland Eastern Shore resident and St. Christopher‘s parishioner, Marty Mitchell about his new book, “The Capillaries of Christ: Understanding the Part You Play in His Body.”

The body of Christ—we hear about it in church occasionally, but do we play our part every day? Many of us go through life unaware we have a specific role, unfamiliar with the expectations and underestimating our great God-given potential. We learn more with Marty Mitchell on this Catholic Forum episode.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, airs on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. Select interviews are available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – @dioceseofwilm