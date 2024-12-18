U.S. Catholics offer support to those affected by weather/climate disasters in 2024 with prayer, action, generous giving

U.S. Catholics offer support to those affected by weather/climate disasters in 2024...

Catholics in the U.S. offered steadfast support to those impacted by natural disasters throughout 2024, Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia told OSV News.

The archbishop, who chairs the board of directors for Catholic Relief Services, reflected on the impact of Catholics’ assistance as communities around the world grappled with “devastating natural disasters” that included “landslides in Ethiopia, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, and six successive typhoons in Southeast Asia.”

CRS — the official overseas relief and development agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S. — serves some 255 million in 122 countries, and is a member of Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic Church’s global humanitarian aid network.

“Time and time again, when crises strike, the faithful in the U.S. (respond) with unwavering solidarity through prayer, action, and generous giving,” said Archbishop Pérez. “They put their faith in action by following Christ’s commandment to love one another as He loves us.”

As of Nov. 1, the past year saw at least 24 confirmed “weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each” in the U.S. alone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Among the U.S. disasters tracked by NOAA were “17 severe storm events, 4 tropical cyclone events, 1 wildfire event, and 2 winter storm events,” according to the agency’s website. “Overall, these events resulted in the deaths of 418 people and had significant economic effects on the areas impacted.”

In some cases, disasters struck almost back-to-back as communities were still reeling from a previous crisis. Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which made landfall in late September and October respectively, pounded the nation’s Southeast just days apart. Milton spawned 15 tornadoes that ravaged Florida. Western North Carolina saw incredible devastation as flooding from Helene swept away entire mountain communities, taking more than 100 lives.

In response, Catholic Charities USA — the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S. and a member of Caritas Internationalis — launched dedicated disaster relief donation campaigns for the storms.

Along with monetary aid, Catholics have provided material and spiritual assistance to those whose homes and livelihoods were swept away by a single stroke of nature.

Catholic faithful have also turned to prayer in sustaining all those afflicted by natural disasters.

Ahead of Ernesto, the Diocese of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands reposted on its Facebook page a “hurricane prayer” used in July as Hurricane Beryl approached.

In Ketchikan, Alaska, parishioners and staff of Holy Name Parish rallied around a family displaced by a deadly Aug. 25 landslide that killed one and ruined several homes.

With the approval of Holy Name pastor Father Armand Dice, staff, parishioners and local members of the Knights of Columbus moved to temporarily house a family with six small children in the church’s parish hall, according to the North Star Catholic, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau.

When Tropical Storm (and later Hurricane) Ernesto struck Puerto Rico in August — endangering the island’s already fragile energy grid, which has been hammered by numerous disasters — San Juan Archbishop Roberto O. Gonzalez assured Catholics they would “be able to count on their parish Caritas groups for any emergency or care necessary after the storm passed in their respective communities.”

Catholics also helped each other endure devastating wildfires in the U.S. and abroad.

The South Fork and Salt fires in New Mexico, which broke out June 17, took lives, homes, and caused enormous pain to the people who lived there. But Catholics in the state’s city of Roswell, for instance, responded by providing temporary accommodations, basic necessities and compassionate support.

The San Juan Bautista (St. John the Baptist) Parish’s adjacent Franciscan Center opened its doors to fire victims, offering showers and serving as a hub for aid collection. The generous outpouring was so extensive the center had to stop accepting clothing donations, and put out a plea for containers to organize existing drop-offs.

In September, the bishops of Bolivia urged their country’s authorities to act quickly in staving off irreparable harm to people and the environment as raging wildfires continue to devastate millions of acres. They warned the country is suffering from “an ecological disaster caused by human hands” that demands “a prompt response.”

As the Christmas season marked the end of 2024 and the approach of the New Year, Archbishop Pérez prayed that not only would Christ’s “peace and joy fill every heart and home,” but that the “light of Christ inspire us all to continue answering His call to serve and to love.”