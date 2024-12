WILMINGTON — Ursuline Academy’s youngest students gathered in the school auditorium on Dec. 18 for the annual Early Childhood Concert, a Christmas tradition at the Wilmington school.

It features boys and girls from age 2 through kindergarten. They sing songs to celebrate the season, such as Christmas classics “12 Days of Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Kim Walton, the lower and middle school music director, led the concert.

Photos by Mike Lang.