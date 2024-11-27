U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Pope Francis, commends commitment to basic rights and dignity

VATICAN CITY — After meeting Pope Francis and top Vatican officials, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken praised the pope’s commitment to upholding the dignity of LGBTQ people.

The outgoing secretary of state met the pope privately early Nov. 27 and “commended the Pope’s commitment to advancing the basic rights and dignity of LGBTQI persons,” said a statement by Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesperson.

Blinken was in Italy for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

After meeting Pope Francis, Blinken also held talks with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister, with whom he discussed “the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and the opportunity to build on it to deescalate tensions and end conflicts in the region,” the statement said.

The meeting came just hours after Israel approved a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The deal, brokered by the United States and France, calls for an initial two-month halt to hostilities, requiring Hezbollah to cease its activities in southern Lebanon and for Israeli troops in Lebanon to return to Israel.

In addition, Blinken and the Vatican officials “reaffirmed a shared commitment to addressing the horrific impacts on Ukrainian civilians as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s aggression,” the statement continued, and “they condemned ongoing political repression in Nicaragua and Venezuela.”

The Vatican did not issue a statement on the meeting since it is customary to do so only when the pope meets with another head of state.

“The meeting underscored the close partnership between the United States and the Holy See in addressing pressing issues and promoting human dignity,” the State Department note concluded.

An edited video of the meeting released by the Vatican showed Pope Francis presenting Blinken with gifts representing peace and care for the environment. “Hope never disappoints,” the pope told the secretary.

Blinken, in return, gave the pope a decorative plate by an American artist who had lived in Italy depicting a dove, a symbol of peace.

“We’re inspired by your words,” Blinken told Pope Francis.