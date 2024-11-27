‘Beehive’ at Ursuline Academy ignites 2024-25 high school musicals in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Ursuline Academy got the ball rolling for the 2024-25 high school musical season with its production of “Beehive” the ’60s musical at the school in Wilmington Nov. 22-24.

“Beehive” celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with timeless hit songs. Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, “Beehive” takes the audience from the first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced as a nation.

The remainder of Catholic school musicals for the high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington are scheduled for the spring.

Check back for a complete list of musicals in 2025.