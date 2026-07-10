Washington Roundup: Trump calls ceasefire ‘over,’ says he will not sign bipartisan housing bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called the Iran ceasefire “over” on July 10 after the U.S. and Iran traded new strikes.

The same week, Trump said he will not sign bipartisan housing legislation, which will in effect allow it to become law without his signature. He also ended a NATO meeting praising “tremendous unity” despite his criticism of the organization over Iran.

— Trump calls Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after new strikes

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the region, said in a July 8 statement, “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” the statement said.

Iran responded with drones and missiles aimed at U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The strikes come after the U.S. and Iran in June entered into a memorandum of understanding, a tentative framework to end the war.

Asked before a NATO summit in Turkey on July 8 whether the MOU was over, Trump said, “It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them.”

“If we ?make a deal with Iran I’m not sure that will stick,” Trump continued. “I found them to be very dishonorable people.”

Trump made a similar comment on July 10 on his social media website, Truth Social.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,'” Trump wrote. “We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!”

Pope Leo XIV is among the world leaders who have opposed the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran as unjust, and called for a return to diplomacy. Trump in April and May lashed out repeatedly at Pope Leo, claiming he supported Iran having nuclear weapons. However, the pope never made any such statement. Pope Leo has consistently called for the rejection of nuclear weapons, and for peace and dialogue in the region.

— Trump declines to sign bipartisan housing bill, but it is still expected to become law

Trump said July 10 in a social media post that he would not sign a bipartisan bill aimed at easing housing costs “in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, sponsored by Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Maxine Waters, D-Calif., would ease some regulations on the construction of new housing and would limit corporations from buying large amounts of houses. Its supporters said it would take aim at high housing costs.

Catholic groups, including the U.S. bishops, had previously offered their support to the housing bill.

The legislation, approved in bipartisan votes in both chambers, was supported by the White House. But in June, Trump canceled a planned signing ceremony for the bipartisan housing bill as part of his call to pass the SAVE America Act.

However, the White House indicated Trump will not veto the measure, allowing it to become law at midnight the same day without his signature.

Trump has demanded that lawmakers pass the SAVE America Act, a voter ID bill that would require proof of citizenship — specifically a birth certificate, a U.S. passport or related documents such as a naturalization certificate — to register to vote in federal elections. A Real ID driver’s license would not meet this registration requirement under the terms of the bill. It would also require the presentation of a photo ID to vote, for which a Real ID would qualify.

Supporters of the SAVE America Act argue it would prevent voter fraud, but critics say citizenship is already a requirement to vote in federal elections, and examples of noncitizens voting are rare. Opponents also argue it would bar eligible citizens from voting if they did not have access to their birth certificate or hold a passport. About 52% of registered voters do not have an unexpired passport with their current legal name, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

However, the SAVE America Act lacks sufficient support in the Senate to meet the upper chamber’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

In his post, Trump argued, “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it!”

— Trump ends NATO meeting praising ‘tremendous unity’ there despite previous criticism

Trump said at a NATO summit on July 8 in Turkey that the U.S. will give Ukraine a license to make Patriot air defense systems to counter missile attacks from Russia, a technology Kyiv has sought for several years since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The commitment followed a reportedly positive meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We’ve actually developed a good relationship. It’s hard to believe,” Trump said during a press conference with Zelenskyy, whom he previously sharply rebuked during a disastrous Oval Office meeting in 2025, in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance suggested Zelenskyy was not grateful enough for U.S. support.

But Trump on July 8 said Zelenskyy has “done an amazing job” and “We’ll give them the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to do it.”

The move also marked something of a shift for Trump during his visit to Turkey, which he began by criticizing European partners for objecting to his argument that the U.S. should take control of Greenland and for not supporting the war in Iran.

But by the end of the summit, Trump told the press, “I just want to say there was tremendous love in that room.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the BBC that Trump ” is completely committed to NATO,” likening any disagreement to a family argument.

Pope Leo has appealed for peace in Ukraine after Russian attacks there earlier this year.