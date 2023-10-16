Father Bill Keech, oldest Oblate in North America, weekend associate at St. Helena, dies at 97

Father Bill Keech, OSFS, died Oct. 14 at the age of 97.

Father Keech held the distinction of being the oldest Oblate in North America. He was a longtime weekend presence celebrating Mass at St. Helena in Wilmington.

Father Keech was a World War II Veteran and former pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua, Wilmington.

This weekend is the homecoming celebration at Salesianum School (the House of Sales). Oblates take comfort knowing that Father Keech is celebrating his own “homecoming” as he returns to the house of the Father.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.