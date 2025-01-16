Marianne K. Wegener, 95, Ss. Peter and Paul parishioner

Marianne K. Wegener was called home to be with her Lord on December 20, 2024, at the age of 95.

A resident of Easton, Md., Marianne dedicated her life to faithful service to God, her family, and her community. Born on Oct. 8, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Lawrence and Ida Mae Goodwin, Marianne’s early years were shaped by her family’s move to St. Louis, Mo., during the Great Depression. It was in St. Louis that she spent her childhood and met her husband of 49 years, John “Marty” Wegener. Surrounded by their extended family, they cherished lively barbecues and year-round gatherings filled with cousins, laughter and love.

In 1965, Marianne and Marty, along with their growing family, took the leap of faith and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, becoming devoted members of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish. Because the call of the Lord was louder than her then eight children, Marianne began, in 1967, to develop Ss. Peter and Paul’s sacramental preparation programs for baptism, reconciliation, First Communion and confirmation, as well as organizing the RCIA program. She also organized an ecumenical Vacation Bible School in 1968 that brought together 26 congregations including white and black, during the civil rights movement, and taught religion in the parish school.

Always one to further her knowledge, in 1980 Marianne completed the Loyola of New Orleans Master’s Program. From 1989 to 2008, Marianne served as the Director of Religious Education at Ss. Peter and Paul, where she inspired countless individuals to deepen their faith and answer God’s call. Like a sand dollar, Marianne found much peace, growth, and spiritual enlightenment at the beach. She could be found taking long morning walks and swimming in the ocean (alone for once). She shared that love with her family, making yearly pilgrimages and building lasting memories with her grandchildren.

Her adventurous spirit led her to travel extensively across Europe, with multiple visits to Ireland to connect with her Irish heritage, as well as to the Holy Land, retracing the steps of St. Paul. Whether exploring with family or friends, Marianne embraced new cultures, art, music, literature, and experiences with joy and gratitude. Marianne’s life was marked by her spirit, determination and ever-present sense of humor. Although we grieve her passing, we celebrate the remarkable woman she was.

She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, faith and generosity that permeates our daily lives. We miss her every day and hold her forever dancing in our hearts.

Marianne’s legacy lives on in the form of nine loving children Stephan (Lisa), Joanne (Terry), Brian (Margie), Chris (Mary), Karen (Jim), Maureen (Dan), Tracy (Wade), Victoria (Jeff) and Rebecca, 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her home was always loud, lively and occasionally in need of a headcount. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Patricia Krause and James Goodwin, and her beloved Marty, who has undoubtedly been waiting for her with a plate of barbecue and a smile.

The funeral Mass was held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Easton on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cordova, Md.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Saints Peter and Paul Conference Inc., Easton, Md., svdpeastonmd.org.